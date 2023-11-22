India Cement Market to Witness Significant Growth During Forecast Period 2032

The newest analysis of the India Cement Market Report 2023 by Report Ocean focuses on a number of market-related topics, such as its characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and national breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. It also contains the COVID-19 Outbreak Impact and echoes of the past occurrences. According to regions and market categories, the analysis presents a list of predicted prospects, sales, and revenues. In addition, it covers additional subjects like manufacturing cost analysis, industrial chains, etc. Ask For Free Sample Report

Key Market Features:

Significant factors including revenue, capacity, price, rate, production rate, gross production, capacity utilization, consumption, cost, CAGR, import/export, supply/demand, market share, and gross margin are all evaluated in the study. Additionally, it provides a complete analysis of the relevant market segments and sub-segments, as well as the most crucial market dynamics and their most recent changes.

Some of the major players include UltraTech Cement Limited, Ambuja Cements Limited, ACC Limited, Shree Cement Limited.

The cement industry is mainly driven by the consequential number of construction activities with the growing demand and a surging need for residential complexes of urbanised population. Furthermore, the construction of various infrastructure projects such as airports and roads, undertaken by the government in recent times, propels the growth of the market.

Market insights:

India is the second-largest producer of cement in the world, accounting for more than 7% of the global installed capacity. In FY 2021, domestic production stood at 294.40 million tons, declining by 12% year-on-year on account of the economic slowdown. Cement consumption is projected to reach about 419.92 million tons in FY 2027. The spurt in demand from sectors such as housing, commercial construction, and industrial construction will lead to an increase in consumption.

Segment insights:

The housing sector is the key contributor to the cement industry growth. It is estimated that about 60% of cement is consumed by the sector. Demand is further getting fuelled by the non-trade segment, which is gaining momentum with the resumption of construction work of public infrastructure projects such as roadways and metros, after the lockdown. In terms of production, south India has the maximum production capacity among the five zones (north, south, central, west, and east). It has a share of about 33% of the overall cement production.

COVID-19 impact analysis:

In the wake of the pandemic, production was affected due to intermittent lockdowns and restrictions on mobility. Construction activities were interrupted in Q4 FY 2021 and Q1 FY 2022 because of the second wave and this resulted in the decline of consumption. However, because orders were put on hold, consumption volumes increased in the second quarter of FY 2022. Significant market growth is expected over the forecast period because of higher infrastructure and developmental activities.

Our analysis distinguishes out in addition to the general estimates because it includes carefully considered factors such as the COVID-19 containment status, the recovery of the end-use market, and the recovery timescale for 2020/ 2021.

Geographical Breakdown:

The geographical portion of the study analyzes the market based on regional and national breakdowns, providing reliable information on past and future growth as well as size estimates. For every region, the impacts and anticipated course of COVID-19 recovery are mentioned. To help readers understand current trends and aid in decision-making, the research provides an outlook on emerging market trends and the factors driving the growth of the region.

