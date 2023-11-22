ViewQwest Unveils AsiaConnect: A Game-Changing SD-WAN Fabric for Asia-Centric Enterprises

A superior alternative to traditional MPLS-based networks

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 22 November 2023 - ViewQwest – an award-winning Telecommunications and Managed Security Services Provider, proudly introduces ViewQwest AsiaConnect, an innovative Asia-centric SD-WAN fabric designed to upend traditional Multiprotocol Label Switching (MPLS)-based networks.ViewQwest AsiaConnect is purpose-designed to deliver high-performance, efficiency, and security for enterprises with operations concentrated in Asia. The fabric eliminates the need for unnecessary global bandwidth routing, providing geographically-distributed enterprises in North and Southeast Asia with excellent latency, performance, and flexibility through a singular, cost-effective solution.Vignesa Moorthy, ViewQwest Group CEO, said, "Given our expertise and experience in the Asian market, we understand the inefficiencies faced by companies with Asia-centric operations when they are compelled to use networks designed for global enterprises. ViewQwest AsiaConnect is our answer. We provide enterprises that have focused operations in Asia with a high performing, secure, Software-defined Wide Area Network without the inefficiencies and cost of unnecessary routing of bandwidth to global PoPs."ViewQwest AsiaConnect SD-WAN is strategically designed for scalability, boasting minimal lead times for capacity expansion and the activation of new Points of Presence (PoPs) in both existing and new countries across the region. Built on a diverse and resilient private network, featuring redundant carrier-grade connectivity and PoPs, AsiaConnect ensures robust, scalable, and reliable connections. PoPs presently span Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Philippines, Vietnam, Cambodia, Indonesia, the US, UK, and Europe with more PoPs lined up in the coming months.Recognising the distinct requirements, connectivity challenges, and technology dependencies faced by Asia-centric businesses, AsiaConnect is meticulously tailored to address their specific needs. Embracing a tool-agnostic approach, ViewQwest leverages advanced, market-leading technologies to address unique demands of each customer and their individual sites. Backed by two decades of telecommunications and networking expertise, ViewQwest has ready access to an extensive network of carrier partners around the region and around the world, functioning both as a Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) and connectivity provider without the need for licensing.Moorthy adds, "ViewQwest AsiaConnect offers a game-changing option for Asia-centric enterprises previously dependent on legacy MPLS. Through an innovative and purpose-built SD-WAN architecture, we deliver high-performance, cost-effective, and progressive alternatives to traditional MPLS-based networks, freeing our customers' IT and network teams to focus on their core mandate to support and grow their business."

About ViewQwest

ViewQwest is an award-winning Telecommunications and Managed Security Services Provider driven by a vision to make the world a better place, powered by a safer, better internet. Founded and headquartered in Singapore since 2001, it has expanded operations and market coverage in Malaysia, the Philippines, Hong Kong, and other countries in North and Southeast Asia.



ViewQwest builds and manages high-performing network and security infrastructure for the digital enterprise, securely connecting corporate sites and workforces wherever they are needed. It is a trusted partner of global and regional multinational corporations (MNCs) and top companies across Asia, delivering fit-for-purpose connectivity and security to power their digital future.



ViewQwest also provides market-leading Residential and SME broadband connectivity and cybersecurity services in Singapore and Malaysia, and has been recognized as the 2023 Singapore Broadband Telecom Provider of the Year at the Asia Telecom Awards for its service innovation and excellence in network and security.



