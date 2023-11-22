Van of kindergartners hit by BMW, 15 injured in central Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A school van carrying kindergartners in Changhua County was struck by a BMW on Tuesday (Nov. 21), and 15 people were sent to the hospital.

The accident occurred at 4 p.m. at the intersection of Ziqiang Road and Zhulin Road in Zhutang Township. After being rear-ended by the BMW, the school van collided with a telephone pole, and its front wheels entered a drainage ditch.

"It must have been getting dark at the time, and there were a few large trees planted around this corner, which may have partially blocked the view. This might be the reason why the two drivers were unable to respond immediately," said township chief Tsai Shuo-ren (蔡碩任).

A total of 13 injured people in the school van were sent to Erlin Christian Hospital. The two injured from the passenger car were sent to Yunlin Christian Hospital for emergency treatment.

The most seriously injured was a 5-year-old girl who suffered a head injury after being thrown out of the van due to the impact of the collision. "After the initial examination, the skull fracture will need to be sent to the intensive care unit. There is no risk of immediate surgery, but the follow-up observation will still be 12 to 48 hours," said Changhua Christian Hospital Surgery Department Deputy Director Jhang Shang-wen (張尚文).

Another 5-year-old girl suffered serious head injuries, and she was also transferred to Changhua Christian Hospital. The hospital said both girls were conscious upon arrival, and it was initially determined that their lives were not in danger, but they needed to stay in the intensive care unit for observation.

In addition, a 32-year-old male was sent to Yunlin Christian Hospital after suffering head trauma, multiple abrasions on four limbs, and a laceration on his left knee, which will need to be sutured.

Since the driver of the passenger car and the driver of the school van are currently in the hospital, police will wait until their injuries are stable before taking depositions regarding the accident. Only after recovery will they clarify the cause of the accident and attribute responsibility.