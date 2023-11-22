Alexa
Japanese dance troupe Avantgardey's Taipei performance goes viral

Performance is a must-see of retro dance and quirky humor

By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/11/22 10:49
Avantgardey dances to Lotus Wang's song at Da-Dao Cheng goes viral. (Screenshot, Avandgardey Instagram)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Japanese dance troupe Avantgardey turned Taipei's famed tourist sites into a stage, while their dance video at Da-Dao Cheng has racked up over 10 million views in four days.

The Osaka Prefectural Tomioka High School dance group is known for its retro uniforms, deadpan stares, and synchronized dance routines. Their rise to fame can be traced back to their appearance on America's Got Talent in 2023, where their performance of the song "Idol" by Yoasobi, wowed the judges and earned a place in the semi-finals.

Taiwan's General Association of Chinese Culture (GACC) invited the group to Taipei to film a program celebrating the coming of 2024, which will be shown on Facebook, LINE TODAY, and Taiwan Plus, on Feb. 9. Avantgardey is the only foreign group to participate in the show and will dance to Taiwanese singer Lotus Wang's (王彩樺) song "Bobee."

The group arrived on Nov. 19 and visited the Love God at Xia-Hai City God temple, National Taiwan Museum, and Ximending.

