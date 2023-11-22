British envoy says Taiwan ties stable following new foreign secretary appointment

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — U.K. policy toward Taiwan has not changed following the appointment of former Prime Minister David Cameron as the new foreign secretary, U.K. representative to Taiwan John Dennis said on Tuesday (Nov. 21).

Speaking at an event at the British Office in Taipei, Dennis said Taiwan-U.K. relations will continue to deepen in various fields. He pointed to the establishment of the Taiwan-U.K. University Consortium in Edinburgh on Monday (Nov. 20), where eight higher education institutions from both countries will develop academic cooperation to propose solutions for green energy and net-zero carbon emissions.

Dennis mentioned that the U.K. is also assisting Taiwan in enhancing policies related to carbon pricing, just transition, and offshore wind power. This year alone, over 40 Taiwan officials from relevant fields have visited the U.K., he said.

Regarding the appointment of Cameron, who has a favorable relationship with China, Dennis said he has already clarified his policy toward China and related regions, which is consistent with the British government’s approach in recent years. The representative said China's current behavior is more aggressive and challenges bilateral ties.

Consequently, London will adopt a more cautious approach when engaging with Beijing, which includes maintaining firmness, self-protection, and a sense of security, while engaging in dialogue as needed, he said.

However, Dennis said the U.K. will engage with China to address global challenges such as climate change and artificial intelligence. If the Chinese Communist Party attempts to coerce or increase U.K. dependency, the U.K. will inevitably resist and push back, he said.

Overall, the U.K. considers China as a major power that cannot be ignored, Dennis said. The U.K. intends to collaborate with China in areas that promote global welfare, but it will maintain a clear-eyed approach in its interactions with China, safeguarding its democratic values and economic interests, he added.