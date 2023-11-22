Dress up for night of revelry at Taiwan’s National Palace Museum

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The National Palace Museum (NPM) is holding the "2023 Night of Revelry at the NPM" costume party on Dec. 23.

Guests are invited to dress to impress by opting for either traditional Chinese or Western attire as they tour the museum's historical artifacts. On-site rental services will be available for those seeking Hanfu (Han-style clothing) and accessories.

The inspiration for the event stems from the captivating antique painting, “Spring Dawn in the Han Palace (漢宮春曉圖),” crafted by the skilled hand of Chinese painter Chiu Ying (仇英) during the Ming dynasty. The artwork captures the pursuits of Han dynasty concubines, ranging from art appreciation to musical performances.

The event promises ample opportunities for photographs and a fusion of traditional and contemporary activities, featuring cross-genre musical performances and fashion shows.

Adding an artistic touch to the festivities, the party offers a portrait session where skilled artists from the Fu Hsin Trade and Art School will sketch for participants. This is reminiscent of the renowned Chinese painter Mao Yanshou (毛延壽) capturing the image of Wang Zhaojun (王昭君), one of the Four Beauties of ancient China.

Curators from some of the current special exhibitions will share stories behind the artifacts. Take advantage of the early bird discount by purchasing tickets before Nov. 30 for NT$320 (US$10); regular prices of NT$360 apply starting Dec. 1.

2023 Night of Revelry at the NPM

Date: Dec. 23, 2023 (Saturday) 18:00-21:00

Location: National Palace Museum Northern Branch (No. 221, Sec. 2, Zhishan Rd., Shilin Dist., Taipei City)

Ticket Purchase: FunPass Taipei website, Klook

For more details, please visit the event website.



The National Palace Museum will host a costume party on Dec. 23. (National Palace Museum photos)