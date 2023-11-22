Taiwan tracks 12 Chinese military aircraft, 5 naval vessels around nation

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked 12 Chinese military aircraft and five naval vessels around Taiwan between 6 a.m. on Tuesday (Nov. 21) and 6 a.m. on Wednesday (Nov. 22).

Of the 12 People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, four were tracked in Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), including two KJ-500 airborne early warning and control aircraft in the southwest corner, while one Harbin Z-9 anti-submarine warfare helicopter was monitored in the southeast sector, according to the MND. Meanwhile, one Shaanxi Y-8 electronic intelligence plane flew along the southern portion of Taiwan’s ADIZ.

In response, Taiwan sent aircraft and naval ships and deployed land-based missile systems to monitor PLA activity.

So far this month, Beijing has sent 252 military aircraft and 124 naval ships around Taiwan. Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by incrementally increasing the number of military aircraft and naval ships operating around Taiwan.

Gray zone tactics are defined as “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”



Flight paths of four out of 12 PLA aircraft. (MND image)