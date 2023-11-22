Merry Box-mas! 7-Eleven Partners with ANNA SUI and Sanrio Hong Kong to Debut 6 Sanrio Characters' On-the-Go Mini Boxes, Blending Cuteness and Style for a Fun Festive Season

HONG KONG & MACAU - Media OutReach - 22 November 2023 - As the year draws to a close, it's time to get into the holiday spirit with family and friends. We know you'll be heading out to celebrate, attending Christmas parties, or maybe even jetting off on holiday. And guess what? You'll want to look stylish and stay practical while you're at it. This Christmas, 7-Eleven is excited to announce a special collaboration with renowned New York fashion brand ANNA SUI and Sanrio Hong Kong.





Together they've created a total of six 'ANNA SUI x Sanrio characters On-the-Go Mini Boxes' that are all about style and convenience. This collaboration blends ANNA SUI's design aesthetic with the adorable style of Sanrio characters, featuring popular characters like Hello Kitty, Kuromi, Bad Badtz-Maru (XO), Little Twin Stars, My Melody, and Cinnamoroll. These beloved characters have been totally reimagined in this collection. You'll find ANNA SUI's signature black lace, vintage charm, classic roses, butterfly prints, and the iconic black and purple colour palette in each design. The result? A breathtakingly fresh and stylish collection!



The 'ANNA SUI x Sanrio characters On-the-Go Mini Box' is filled with Christmas cheer and looks super glamorous. Plus, each box also comes with a nylon shoulder strap, so your mini box can transform into a snazzy little sidekick ­ perfect for party-hopping or travelling the globe.



With Christmas just around the corner, these On-the-Go Mini Boxes make the ultimate Christmas gifts, whether for gift exchanges, sharing them with friends, or just treating yourself. So don't miss out on adding a touch of glam to your holiday festivities with these awesome accessories!



ANNA SUI, the renowned New York fashion brand founded by Chinese-American designer Anna Sui, is celebrated for its glamorous and stylish designs, often incorporating motifs like florals, butterflies, and roses with its signature black-purple palette. In this unique collaboration with Sanrio Hong Kong, ANNA SUI's designers have lent their personal touch to create exclusive patterns for the 'ANNA SUI | Sanrio characters On-the-Go Mini Box,' infusing each design with a fashion-forward vibe.



Don't miss the grand launch of the 'ANNA SUI | Sanrio characters On-the-Go Mini Box' at 7-Eleven on 22 November at 7am. To all ANNA SUI and Sanrio characters fans, be sure to visit 7-Eleven and bring home these stylish On-the-Go Mini Boxes to add a touch of festive fun to your look.



6 'ANNA SUI | Sanrio characters On-the-Go Mini Boxes' – Your Stylish and Practical Must-Haves for Travel and Party Fun



The 'ANNA SUI | Sanrio characters On-the-Go Mini Boxes' come in 6 styles and 3 different colours. These boxes are made from a durable yet lightweight plastic, making them easier to clean and maintain compared to regular fabric bags. Featuring a matte finish and textured design, the front of each box displays one of 6 Sanrio characters decked out in a series of smart outfits and is adorned with ANNA SUI's signature motifs like florals and butterflies. Additionally, the back of the box is embossed with the ANNA SUI and Sanrio characters logos, highlighting the meticulous attention to detail in each design.



These On-the-Go Mini Boxes are not just stylish but also incredibly practical and versatile. Whether you're going about your daily routine or going on a trip, you won't want to leave home without one! Constructed from durable, lightweight materials, they are perfect for storing cosmetics, compacts, eyeglasses, cameras, and other fragile items. Inside, you'll find a mesh partition layer for organising small items, ensuring everything stays neat and tidy.



What's more, these boxes are also a travel must-have. When opened, they stand stably on the airplane tray table, making it easy to access your passport, charger, and other essentials. Each box comes with its own shoulder strap that, when attached, transforms it into a trendy and adorable compact travel case. The shoulder strap features unique ANNA SUI and Sanrio characters patterns and is adjustable in length, extending up to 120cm. You can wear it over your shoulder or across your body, making it incredibly convenient for carrying when out and about.



The 'ANNA SUI | Sanrio characters On-the-Go Mini Boxes' combine fashion and glamour, allowing you to travel in style and add a festive touch to your Christmas holidays!



'ANNA SUI | Sanrio characters On-the-Go Mini Box' Product Details





1. Hello Kitty On-the-Go Mini Box (with Black Shoulder Strap)

This On-the-Go Mini Box features Hello Kitty, dressed in a stunning lace ensemble complete with a deep red bow! This black box is adorned with a gold-like floral pattern, adding extra glamour and a festive touch. The overall colour scheme and design maintain a fashionable feel, making it a perfect handbag accessory for Christmas parties and gatherings. Hello Kitty's new look is bound to turn heads and add a touch of style to your holiday celebrations!

2. My Melody On-the-Go Mini Box (with Purple Shoulder Strap)

The black headband and stylish attire lend an air of sophistication to the typically cute My Melody. The matte purple design adds a subtle touch of grace and elegance to this box. And if you're a fan of purple, you're in for a treat because the interior is all purple too! This mini box is incredibly versatile – you can use it as a chic handheld makeup case. Its durable material makes it ideal for safeguarding delicate items such as makeup and perfumes. What's more, it will fit snugly in your suitcase, arriving at your destination in pristine condition!

3. Kuromi On-the-Go Mini Box (with Black Shoulder Strap))

Kuromi's iconic purple and black hues, blended with ANNA SUI's style, make for an absolutely fantastic pairing! The black box is decorated with a gold-like floral pattern, giving it a unique and stylish look that radiates both grace and charm, all the while reflecting Kuromi's fun-loving character. Plus, the detachable black shoulder strap adds extra versatility, allowing you to use it with other bags. This makes it a handy and fashionable accessory for any occasion.

4. Little Twin Stars On-the-Go Mini Box (with Purple Shoulder Strap)

Little Twin Stars are all dressed up in smart purple outfits, together with whimsical black patterns and butterflies, giving the overall design of the mini travel box a fashionable ANNA SUI twist. It's gorgeously glam with just a hint of cuteness! You can use it as a mini, lightweight travel case too. It's incredibly functional and offers ample storage space. Use it to stow away essentials like passports, visas, chargers, phones, headphones, luggage trackers, and all your travel must-haves in style.

5. Bad Badtz-Maru On-the-Go Mini Box (with Black Shoulder Strap)

This design adorned with dark red roses is absolutely stunning, and the golden-purple patterns add an extra layer of luxury to the box. When Bad Badtz-Maru (XO) dons his purple suit, it not only reveals his refined side but also ups his cool factor! This mini box is built tough, ensuring it retains its shape. Inside, you'll find smart dividers for keeping your belongings neatly arranged, making it a must-have for storing your electronic gear. With a convenient zipper for easy access, it can accommodate all your tech essentials – cameras, adapters, memory cards, mice, USB cables, you name it! It's the perfect solution for keeping your tech gear in order.

6. Cinnamoroll On-the-Go Mini Box (with Purple Shoulder Strap)

Here's a unique twist in the collection – the only one that rocks a clean white look. Cinnamoroll gets a fresh new makeover, complete with ANNA SUI's signature purple zipper for a pop of colour. It's a neat and elegant design that easily pairs up with different outfits. But here's the cool part – the mini travel box also stands up, making it super easy to use and keep things organised. Inside, there's a handy little pocket, perfect for students to stash memo papers, erasers, calculators, and more. During the Christmas break, clip on the adjustable shoulder strap, and it's ready to roll as a mini bag. It's versatile for both kids and adults, adding a touch of fun to your travels!



Item Dimensions:

Approx. 10(H) x 17(L) x 6(W) cm

Shoulder Strap: 130cm (L) (can be extended up to 120cm when attached to the box)



WARNING

We are not responsible for any damage to this product caused from misusage.

This product is not a toy. Not suitable for children under 4 years old.

This product contains cord which presents a potential strangulation hazard. Children must use this product under adult supervision. USE AND CARE

Do not place near heat sources such as gas stove, ovens and heaters to avoid fire or damage.

Wipe clean only. Only use water with mild soap. Remove the soap residue by using damp cloth.

The plastic smell on product is a normal phenomenon, it is recommended to place it in a ventilated area for a period of time before use.

Do not use dryer or hot air blower to avoid damage.

Ensure it has been completely dried before storage. Keep in cool and dry place.

The slight color variance on decoration is an acceptable phenomenon.

'ANNA SUI | Sanrio characters On-the-Go Mini Box' Collectible Programme Details



Stamp Distribution Details:

From 22 November 2023 (7am) to 1 January 2024, customers will receive one stamp upon a $20# purchase and one more stamp for every additional $10 purchase at 7-Eleven stores*.



Redemption Details:

From 22 November 2023 (7am) to 5 January 2024, customers can redeem one 'ANNA SUI | Sanrio characters On-the-Go Mini Box' randomly with 8 stamps plus $48, or two 'ANNA SUI | Sanrio characters On-the-Go Mini Boxes' randomly with 12 stamps plus $88.



Exclusive yuu Member Offer:

Promotion period: 22 November 2023 (7am) to 1 January 2024. Item redemption period in store: From 22 November 2023 (7am) to 5 January 2024, yuu Members can redeem one 'ANNA SUI | Sanrio characters On-the-Go Mini Box' randomly with 8,800 yuu Points plus $10.



* Transactions at Inspiration Lake Recreation Centre, Team Disney, Hong Kong Disney Resort stores and Hong Kong Disney Resort Food Kiosk are excluded.#Excluding the purchase of cigarettes, milk powder, diapers, collectible programme redemption items, online game cards, mobile prepaid sim/mobile sim cards/value-added coupons, Octopus cards/products, Macau Pass cards/products, gift cards, prepaid cards, admission tickets/tickets/stamps, and plastic shopping bag charges. Also excluding payment for the following services including but not limited to: Octopus last 10 transactions printout, prepayment, Pin-On-Receipt, bill payment, donation, top up (including but not limited to Octopus, Macau Pass/MPay, Alipay, WeChat Pay, Tap & Go, TNG, and other e-wallets), fax & photocopying, mobile phone charging services, parcel pick-up and return, locker services, parking fee payment, Inspiration Lake activities, self-service laundry etc. For more details, please visit our website.

