Egypt Premix Plaster Market Size, Share, Trend 2023 Industry Growth, Top Players, Segmentation and Forecast to 2032

The “Egypt Premix Plaster Market ” is poised for significant growth from 2023 to 2032, with the market size projected to increase from USD Million in 2023 to USD Million by 2032, exhibiting a substantial Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) during the forecast period. This report offers a comprehensive analysis of the market, including key trends, opportunities, recent developments, and challenges.

The Egypt premix plaster market was valued at $1.5 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $2.4 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2020 to 2027. Premix plaster is basically a ready-to-use plastering material, which is mixed with water during its application on brick, block and concrete surfaces. The ready mix plaster requires low curing time compared to that of conventional plastering materials. In addition, due to ready mix nature, it reduces the storage cost of sand, water, and other materials. Premix plaster is widely used on walls, ceilings, and columns in residential, commercial, and industrial buildings and constructions.

The market is driven by increase in need for plastering materials in new construction projects. Rapid urbanization and increase in disposable income led to large number of new construction projects in the residential and commercial sector, which will further influence the market growth. For instance, in 2018, Saudi Arabia and Egypt made a joint venture to build a megacity in southern Sinai Peninsula. In addition, increase in foreign direct investment and rise in trading activities is expected to positively influence the market growth. Egypt adopted a number of polices and reforms, which made the economy more attractive to foreign investors. For instance, banking reforms where micro financing laws have been approved by the government to allocate 20% of banking portfolio for small and medium sized organizations. Such developments will foster the market growth in the near future.

Furthermore, application of premix plaster in construction projects reduces the overall cost as well as reduces the labor cost. Premix plaster used in construction projects does not require large number of vendors for cement, sand, and aggregates, which eliminates the constraint of finding cost-effective vendors.

The Egypt premix plaster market is segmented on the basis of binding material and end user. On the basis of binding material, it is divided into cement, lime, gypsum, and others (gauged, aerated cement, and burnt bricks). The cement-based premix plaster accounted for significant market share, owing to the high water retention of cement based ready mix plaster, which reduces long curing period, unlike conventional plasters. Based on end user, it is categorized into residential, commercial, and industrial end user. The residential segment accounted for the highest revenue share, owing to increase in investment and development in the construction sector. However, concrete’s limited time span between mixing and curing may negatively impact the market growth. Generally, premix plaster should be applied within 210 minutes of batching at the plant and in case of long distance, concrete may be unusable after some time.

Major players have adopted product launch and agreements to sustain the intense market competition.

For instance, in November 2020, Hassan Allam Holding signed an agreement for National Egyptian Company for Railroad Industries (NERIC), a joint venture between Hassan Allam Holding and a group of Egyptian companies. This will strengthen company’s market presence in railway and transport sector. The key players profiled in the report include Lafarge Egypt, Saint-Gobain Gyproc Egypt, United Paints and Chemicals Drymix S.A.E, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V., Hassan Allam Holding, Saveto Egypt, and Araco Admixture and Construction Material.

COVID-19 scenario analysis

– The Egypt premix plaster market had immediate impact of the COVID-19 breakdown. The industry has been persistently challenged by huge number of labor shortage.

– In addition, contractors are expected to witness significant challenges, owing to operational uncertainties. Nation wise lockdown and social distancing norms negatively impacted the transportation sector, which is vital for premix plaster service. Furthermore, restrictions on cross border import, disrupted the Egypt premix plaster supply chain.

– The delay in upstream and downstream activities led to increase in inventory carrying cost, which further impacted overall project cost.

– Moreover, discretionary spending on non-essential home items is pressurized for last six to eight months, which further restricted the demand for plastering services.

– However, implementation of IoT and automation may improve the market scenario reducing the need of labors wherever possible.

Key benefits for stakeholders

– The global Egypt premix plaster market analysis covers in-depth information of major industry participants.

– Porter’s five forces analysis helps analyze the potential of buyers & suppliers and the competitive scenario of the industry for strategy building.

– Major countries have been mapped according to their individual revenue contribution to the regional market.

– The report provides in-depth analysis of the global Egypt premix plaster market forecast for the period 2020-2027.

– The report outlines the current global Egypt premix plaster market trends and future estimations of the market from 2019 to 2027 to understand the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets.

– The key drivers, restraints, & market opportunity and their detailed impact analysis are explained in the study.

Key market segments

– By Binding Material

– Cement

– Lime

– Gypsum

– Others (Gauged, aerated cement, and burnt bricks)

– By End-User

– Residential

– Commercial

– Industrial

