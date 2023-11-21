Egypt Construction Chemicals Market 2023 Definition, Size, Share, Segmentation and Forecast data by 2032

The “Egypt Construction Chemicals Market” is poised for significant growth from 2023 to 2032, with the market size projected to increase from USD Million in 2023 to USD Million by 2032, exhibiting a substantial Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) during the forecast period. This report offers a comprehensive analysis of the market, including key trends, opportunities, recent developments, and challenges.

The Egypt construction chemicals market was valued at $283.2 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $444.5 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2020 to 2027. Construction chemicals are chemical formulations that are added to concrete and mortar to improve the compatibility with structure of buildings. Moreover, they enhance the properties of concrete such as durability, surface finish, and compressive strength. These chemicals are known for reducing water and cement quantities in concrete during the construction. They are majorly used in residential, commercial, infrastructural, and industrial applications. These chemicals majorly include concrete admixture, waterproofing & roofing chemicals, adhesive & sealants repair, flooring chemicals, asphalt modifiers, protective coatings, and others.

According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau, the goods and services deficit increased by $1.9 billion from $68.7 billion in January 2023 to $70.5 billion in February. The increase in the goods and services deficit in February was due to a $2.7 billion increase in the goods deficit to $93.0 billion and a $0.8 billion increase in the services surplus to $22.4 billion. Compared to the same period in 2022, the goods and services deficit has dropped this year by $35.5 billion, or 20.3%. $49.5 billion or 10.8% more was exported. 2.2% or $14.0 billion more was spent on imports.

In order to be able to fulfill rising demand, the chemical industry invests billions of dollars each year in new and sustaining capital. Chemicals and materials are omnipresent in contemporary life, therefore major changes will be required for chemical makers to function in a changing geopolitical environment on a global scale, either proactively or reactively. Chemical firms will probably need to prepare for difficulties in the upcoming year, such as global inflation and oil price instability.

Construction chemicals are utilized in the construction industry for several applications such as residential, construction, infrastructure repair, commercial & industrial construction, and others. The growing construction industry is therefore having a positive impact on the growth of the market for construction chemicals. Increase in urbanization and infrastructural development is driving the growth of the construction industry in Egypt; thereby, fueling the demand for building chemicals. The emergence of megacities in Egypt also offers scope for the use of building chemicals. Furthermore, increase in residential housing projects and rise in investment in the development of infrastructure are considered key drivers of this market. However, the lack of awareness of construction chemicals is expected to hinder the growth of the Egyptian market for construction chemicals. Rise in trend for energy-efficient buildings and sustainable infrastructure and construction repair activities in coming years are expected to create new growth opportunities during the assessment period.

The Egypt construction chemicals market is segmented on the basis of product type and application. Depending on product type, the market is categorized into concrete admixtures, waterproofing & roofing chemicals, protective coatings, adhesives & sealants, industrial flooring, asphalt additives, repair & rehabilitation, and others. On the basis of application, it is divided into residential, industrial & commercial, and infrastructure.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

? The report provides an extensive qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations of the Egypt construction chemicals market from 2019 to 2027 to determine the prevailing opportunities.

? A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market is provided.

? Estimations and forecast are based on factors impacting the market growth, in terms of both value and volume.

? Profiles of leading players operating in the market are provided to understand the competitive scenario.

? The report provides extensive qualitative insights on the significant segments and regions exhibiting favorable market growth.\

IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON THE EGYPT CONSTRUCTION CHEMICALS MARKET

– The outbreak of COVID-19 has negatively impacted various industries and countries.

– Owing to the lockdown imposed, decrease in the growth rate of the industries such as construction & building, transportation, oil & gas, and energy sectors has been witnessed.

– This has further declined the need for construction chemicals, which, in turn, is expected to hamper the growth of the Egypt construction chemicals market in the next one year.

– Construction chemicals play major role in construction applications; however, due to the ongoing pandemic there is huge impact on the industries such as residential, industrial & commercial, infrastructure, and others, which in turn affected the market for Egypt construction chemicals.

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– BASF SE

– CMB – Chemicals for Modern Building

– EAMIC Ltd

– Hemts Construction Chemicals

– NCC X-Calibur

– Innova Priority Solution

– Polymar-EG

– Prokem specialty chemicals

– Sika Egypt for Constrcution Chemicals

– United Paints and Chemicals Drymix S.A.E

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

– By Product Type

? Concrete Admixtures

? Waterproofing and Roofing Chemicals

? Protective Coatings

? Adhesives and Sealants

? Industrial Flooring

? Asphalt Additives

? Repair and Rehabilitation

? Others

– By Application

? Residential

? Industrial and Commercial

? Infrastructure

