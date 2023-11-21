Industrial Adhesives Market Size, Share, Trend to Witness Mounting Growth in Approaching Time

The “Industrial Adhesives Market ” is poised for significant growth from 2023 to 2032, with the market size projected to increase from USD Million in 2023 to USD Million by 2032, exhibiting a substantial Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) during the forecast period. This report offers a comprehensive analysis of the market, including key trends, opportunities, recent developments, and challenges.

Industrial adhesives can be defined as inorganic or organic chemical compounds that are utilized to attach components or help in manufacturing of components and materials. There is a significant increase in demand for adhesives from end-use industries such as medical, packaging, and others. However, less demand for automobiles prior to the COVID-19 outbreak and the volatility in the price of raw materials are expected to hinder the market growth. In addition, decreased consumer spending, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic has hindered the electronics sector, which consequently decreased the demand for adhesives. On the contrary, increase in participation of developing countries in the aerospace sector is expected to boost the growth of the industrial adhesives market during the forecast period.

In order to be able to fulfill rising demand, the chemical industry invests billions of dollars each year in new and sustaining capital. Chemicals and materials are omnipresent in contemporary life, therefore major changes will be required for chemical makers to function in a changing geopolitical environment on a global scale, either proactively or reactively. Chemical firms will probably need to prepare for difficulties in the upcoming year, such as global inflation and oil price instability.

Market Overview:

This research report provides valuable insights into the current market situation, drawing information and analysis from various sources. It scrutinizes prominent industry players, presenting details on their product specifications, pricing analysis, sales figures, market share, and raw material suppliers. Moreover, the report highlights the principal market trends and drivers, giving a holistic overview of the entire landscape.

The market is segmented on the basis of composition, type, end-use industry, and region. By composition, the market is divided into polyurethane, epoxy, acrylic, and others. On the basis of type, the market is classified into water-based adhesives, solvent-based adhesives, hot-melt adhesives, and others. On the basis of end-use industry, the market is categorized into packaging industry, construction industry, automotive industry, electrical & electronics, and others. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

COVID-19 Impact

In 2019, the COVID-19 epidemic swept the globe. It brought everything to a halt. It had an impact on the entire world economy. Moreover, a great number of people have also perished. In total, 5,091,465 fatalities and 252,297,094 cases of COVID-19 have been reported worldwide. A majority of the nations on earth were affected by the pandemic. The pandemic brought some kind of loss in the majority of industries. The epidemic caused a slowdown in the chemical industry as well. According to Statista, the business generated over US$ 3.94 trillion in worldwide sales in 2019. An all-time high of US$5.4 trillion in revenue was produced by the sector in 2014.

The level of rivalry among well-known international corporations has been determined by studying a number of key industries, as well as market competition, market share, current developments in the sector, novel product launches, alliances, mergers, and acquisitions by key corporations.

Key benefits for stakeholders

? The report provides an extensive qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations of the industrial adhesives market from 2020 to 2027 to determine the prevailing opportunities.

? The study provides a comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the growth of the industrial adhesives market.

? Porters five forces analysis helps analyze the potential of buyers & suppliers and the competitive scenario of the industry for strategy building.

? Profiles of leading players operating in the industrial adhesives market are provided to understand the competitive scenario.

? The report provides extensive qualitative insights on the significant segments and regions exhibiting favorable growth.

Key market players

– 3M Company

– Arkema S.A.

– Avery Dennison Corporation

– H.B. Fuller

– Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

– Parker Hannifin Corp

– Jowat SE

– Pidilite Industries Limited

– Wacker Chemie AG

– Delo

The other players in the value chain include Hitachi Chemical Company Ltd., Bayer Material Science, Toyo Polymer Co. Ltd., Bemis, Ashland Inc, Royal Adhesives & Sealants, Cytec Industries Inc, Adhesive Films Inc., Forbo Holding, Cargill Inc., Vulkaflex Industrial, and others.

Unveiling the Significant Growth Factors:

The report delves into the intricate tapestry of factors driving the growth of the Market. A comprehensive analysis of market drivers includes the surging demand for energy-efficient and environmentally friendly solutions, the relentless march of industrialization, and the expansion of the manufacturing sector. These factors, among others, contribute to the market’s upward trajectory.

Market Performance of Leading Companies:

The market research report closely monitors the performance of companies in the market. It provides strategic analysis, micro and macro market trends and scenarios, pricing analysis, and a holistic overview of the market situation during the forecast period. The report also examines key players, major collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions, trending innovations, and business policies.

Major Segments of the Market :

The research report includes specific market segments based on region (country), manufacturers, type, and application. Each segment provides information about production and consumption during the forecast period, aiding in the identification of key factors that contribute to market growth.

Key market segments

By Composition

– Polyurethane

– Epoxy

– Acrylic

– Vinyl

– Others

By Type

– Water-based Adhesives

– Solvent-based Adhesives

– Hot-melt Adhesives

– Others

By End-use Industry

– Packaging Industry

– Construction Industry

– Automotive Industry

– Electrical & Electronics

– Others

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o UK

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Australia

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Brazil

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA

