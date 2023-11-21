Automotive Ceramics Market Size, Share, Trend is Likely to Experience a Tremendous Growth by 2032

The “Automotive Ceramics Market” is poised for significant growth from 2023 to 2032, with the market size projected to increase from USD Million in 2023 to USD Million by 2032, exhibiting a substantial Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) during the forecast period. This report offers a comprehensive analysis of the market, including key trends, opportunities, recent developments, and challenges.

The global automotive ceramics market was valued at $1.9 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $3.1 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2020 to 2027. Automotive ceramics consist of components made from advanced ceramic materials such as zirconia (Yttria Stabilized Zirconia) and alumina. Ceramics offer reliability at high temperature and are cost-efficient compared to metal and other non-ceramic-based materials. Automotive parts made from ceramics include various spark plug insulator, foundry cores, sensor disks, dosing tubes, armor, welding nozzle, part holder, ceramic rings for brake calipers, fluid seals, and resistor cores. These components are used in various sections of a vehicle, ranging from the engine block and exhaust systems to the vehicle lightings. A typical vehicle consists of various seals, sensors, and actuators made from ceramics that are necessary for the monitoring and control of the automobile.

The fast-growing passenger vehicle segment across the globe has resulted in the expansion of the automotive ceramics market. As a result of such expansion, the need for stringent emission regulations has emerged in recent years. Governments across the globe are implementing stringent emission regulations, which have pushed the automotive component manufacturers to develop more efficient ceramic filters for exhaust systems. Ceramics are widely used in exhaust systems to filter out pollutants, especially in diesel particulate filters. Ceramic filters are low cost, easily manufactured, robust, and long-lasting. In addition, the growing electric vehicle market also plays an important role in the growth of the automotive ceramics market. Other factors, such as reduction of vehicle weight, are also expected to drive the global automotive ceramics market during the forecast period.

However, high cost of design and development of automotive ceramics acts a restraint to the market growth during the forecast period. Developing automotive components made from ceramics is highly capital-intensive and requires robust R&D investment. Major players operating in this market have established their presence in all the key regions. Furthermore, forward integration that includes the sourcing of ceramic material, design, and fabrication of ceramic components has helped them to lower the production costs and development time, resulting in becoming highly competitive. On the contrary, development of low-cost manufacturing technologies to manufacture ceramic-based components is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the automotive ceramics market growth.

The global automotive ceramics market is segmented into material, component, application, and region. Based on material, the global automotive ceramics market is divided into alumina oxide, titanate oxide, zirconia oxide, and others.

On the basis of component, the global automotive ceramics market is classified into automotive engine parts, automotive exhaust systems, automotive electronics, and others.

Based on application, it is bifurcated into passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Region-wise, the global automotive ceramics market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

– The report provides in-depth analysis of the current and emerging market trends and dynamics of the global automotive ceramics market.

– It offers detailed quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations through 2019-2027, which assists to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

– Comprehensive analysis of all regions helps to determine the prevailing and future opportunities in these regions.

– Comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the growth of the global automotive ceramics market is provided.

– Exhaustive analysis of the global automotive ceramics market by material, application, and vehicle type helps to understand the ratings of automotive ceramics that are currently being used along with the variants that would gain prominence in the future.

IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON THE GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE CERAMICS MARKET

– The automotive industry was one of the worst affected industries due to the COVID-19 pandemic as it disrupted the entire supply chain, starting from material sourcing to the end-use consumer.

– On the supply side of automotive ceramics, the closure of operations in China deeply impacted the supply of ceramic materials. China is a key region for the supply of ceramic raw materials such as zirconia and alumina.

– On the demand side, there was a change in consumer spending patterns as consumers delayed purchasing new vehicle to minimize the spending. This decline in automotive sales led to loss of revenue of all the automobile manufacturing companies. The decline in consumer demand was evident in their quarterly sales.

– Major car companies, such as Toyota, have temporarily suspended or intend to temporarily suspend production of automobiles and components at selected plants in Japan and overseas.

Key players in the global automotive ceramics market are:

1. Almatis GmbH

2. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A.

3. CoorsTek Inc.

4. Elan Technology

5. Ferrotec Corporation

6. Hoganas AB

7. International Syalons (Newcastle) Limited

8. Noritake Co. Ltd.

9. Stanford Advanced Materials

10. Venator Materials Plc

Key market segments

– Material

o Alumina Oxide

o Titanate Oxide

o Zirconia Oxide

o Others

– Component

o Automotive Engine Parts

o Automotive Exhaust Systems

o Automotive Electronics

o Others

– Application

o Passenger Vehicle

o Commercial Vehicle

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Spain

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Saudi Arabia

o Rest of LAMEA

