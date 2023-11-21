Liquid Synthetic Rubber Market Cultural Perspectives Ethnography Techniques in Consumer Exploration | Arlanxeo Holding B.V., Nippon Soda Co., Ltd.

The “Liquid Synthetic Rubber Market” is poised for significant growth from 2023 to 2032, with the market size projected to increase from USD Million in 2023 to USD Million by 2032, exhibiting a substantial Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) during the forecast period. This report offers a comprehensive analysis of the market, including key trends, opportunities, recent developments, and challenges.

The global liquid synthetic rubber market was valued at $20.3 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $28.8 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2020 to 2027. Liquid synthetic rubber is used as one of the alternatives for natural rubber. The polymer compounds such as cis-1,4-polyisoprene, cis-1,4-polybutadiene, and styrene are the major raw materials used in the manufacturing of liquid synthetic rubber. These high-viscosity synthetic rubbers are based on isoprene, butadiene, and styrene that find major application in the tyre industry.

According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau, the goods and services deficit increased by $1.9 billion from $68.7 billion in January 2023 to $70.5 billion in February. The increase in the goods and services deficit in February was due to a $2.7 billion increase in the goods deficit to $93.0 billion and a $0.8 billion increase in the services surplus to $22.4 billion. Compared to the same period in 2022, the goods and services deficit has dropped this year by $35.5 billion, or 20.3%. $49.5 billion or 10.8% more was exported. 2.2% or $14.0 billion more was spent on imports.

In order to be able to fulfill rising demand, the chemical industry invests billions of dollars each year in new and sustaining capital. Chemicals and materials are omnipresent in contemporary life, therefore major changes will be required for chemical makers to function in a changing geopolitical environment on a global scale, either proactively or reactively. Chemical firms will probably need to prepare for difficulties in the upcoming year, such as global inflation and oil price instability.

Surge in demand for tyres from automobile manufacturers across the globe acts as a key driver of the global liquid synthetic rubber market. This is attributed to the fact that liquid synthetic rubber exhibits low rolling resistance, enhanced tensile strength, enhanced resilience, and high abrasion resistance. In addition, consumption of liquid synthetic rubber has increased in recent years, owing to rise in focus of the developing countries such as China and India toward the housing infrastructure development to accommodate the growing population. This, in turn, is expected to boost the demand for adhesives from the construction industry, thereby augmenting the need of liquid synthetic rubber from adhesive manufacturers.

However, fluctuation in raw material prices is expected to restrain the market growth. Conversely, increase in product penetration in industrial rubber manufacturing is anticipated to provide remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the global market during the forecast period.

The global liquid synthetic rubber market is segmented into product, application, and region. On the basis of product, it is divided into liquid isoprene rubber, liquid butadiene rubber, liquid styrene butadiene rubber, and others. By application, it is fragmented into adhesives, industrial rubber, tyre manufacturing, polymer modification, and others. Region wise, the liquid synthetic rubber market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

COVID-19 analysis

COVID-19 is an infectious disease that originated in Hubei province of the Wuhan city in China in late December. The outbreak of the pandemic had led to partial or complete shutdown of production facilities, which do not come under essential goods, owing to prolonged lockdown in major countries such as the U.S., China, Japan, India, and Germany. It has led to either closure or suspension of their production activities in most of the industrial units across the world. The crisis has negatively affected the growth of the liquid synthetic rubber market, as the demand from the tyres, automotive, and construction industry has declined, globally. Owing to the lockdown implemented across various countries, national and international transport have been hampered, which has significantly impacted the supply chain of liquid synthetic rubber across the globe, thereby increasing the supply-demand gap. Thus, insufficiency in raw material supply is expected to hamper the production rate of liquid synthetic rubber, which negatively impacts the market growth. Furthermore, the price of the liquid synthetic rubber has dropped due lower demand.

Lockdown for more than three months has resulted in declining demand of liquid synthetic rubber in the tyres and automotive industries during the global crisis. With unlocking of the regions and countries, the demand from the automotive, tyres, and the construction industries will increase, which is likely to boost the demand for liquid synthetic rubber, globally. This situation is further expected to improve as government has started relaxing norms around the world for resuming business activities.

Key benefits for stakeholders

– Porter’s five forces analysis helps analyze the potential of buyers & suppliers and the competitive scenario of the industry for strategy building.

– The report outlines the current trends and future scenario of the global liquid synthetic rubber market from 2019 to 2027 to understand the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets.

– Major countries in each region have been mapped according to their individual revenue contribution to the regional market.

– The key drivers, restraints, & opportunities and their detailed impact analysis are explained in the study.

– The profiles of key players and with their key strategic developments are enlisted in the global liquid synthetic rubber market report.

The key players operating in the globalliquid synthetic rubber market include Evonik Industries, H.B. Fuller, Synthomer PLC, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Kuraray Co., Ltd., Efremov Synthetic Rubber, Arlanxeo Holding B.V., Nippon Soda Co., Ltd., Sibur International GmbH, and Puyang Linshi Chemical New Material Co., Ltd.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

– By Product

– Liquid Isoprene Rubber

– Liquid Butadiene Rubber

– Liquid Styrene Butadiene Rubber

– Others

– By Application

– Adhesives

– Industrial Rubber

– Tyre Manufacturing

– Polymer Modification

– Others

– By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o UK

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o South Korea

o India

o Australia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Brazil

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA

