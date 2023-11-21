Substrate-Like-PCB Market Latest Trends, Scope, Competitive Analysis, Revenue and Forecast 2023 to 2032

According to new research study on “Substrate-Like-PCB Market,” the report delivers comprehensive insights into the market’s size, share, trends, and analysis. It encompasses a wealth of information regarding the industry’s overview, growth patterns, demand dynamics, and global forecasts. Additionally, the report meticulously evaluates the competitive landscape, offering detailed profiles of key market players. Factors driving growth, market constraints, and recent industry developments are thoroughly examined within the report to provide a more profound understanding of the industry.
Global Substrate-Like-PCB Market is valued at approximately USD $$billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $$% over the forecast period 2022-2029. Substrate-Like-PCB is used as a medium between the PCB board and the device body. It reduces the number of connections and minimizes overall power consumption by efficiently transferring signals to connected components. The Substrate-Like-PCB market is expanding because of factors such as the rising demand for smart devices & electronic devices and growing awareness towards the application of Substrate-like-PCB.
According to INDIA CELLULAR AND ELECTRONICS ASSOCIATION (ICER) in 2021, India’s electronics exports are rising rapidly and get doubled in the past five years. In 2019 the revenue generation reached to approximately USD 15 billion from the export of electronic devices. The source also states that major export items include smartphones with increased growth of about USD 3.8 billion in the last five years. Whereas rising advancement towards the automobile sector and growing R&D activities by market players create lucrative opportunities for the market. However higher set-up cost hampers the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.
MARKET OVERVIEW
Substrate-Like PCBs (SLPs) represent a crucial segment within the printed circuit board (PCB) industry, offering enhanced performance, miniaturization, and technological advancements. A comprehensive analysis of the Substrate-Like PCB market involves various factors influencing demand, technology trends, applications, innovations, and competitive landscapes within the electronics industry. Here are key points for a deep analysis:
- Market Overview:
- Substrate-Like PCBs (SLPs) are advanced PCBs designed to meet the requirements of high-frequency, high-performance applications in sectors like telecommunications, aerospace, automotive, computing, and consumer electronics.
- SLPs offer characteristics such as reduced size, improved signal integrity, enhanced electrical performance, and increased thermal conductivity compared to conventional PCBs.
- Market Drivers:
- The demand for SLPs is driven by the need for miniaturization, high-speed data transmission, 5G technology, IoT devices, and advanced computing systems requiring high-frequency capabilities.
- Consumer demand for smaller and more powerful electronic devices, coupled with the proliferation of wireless technologies, contributes to the growth of the SLP market.
- Technological Advancements:
- SLPs leverage advanced materials, such as enhanced epoxy-based substrates, laminates with low dielectric loss, and specialized coatings, to achieve higher performance and reliability.
- Innovations in manufacturing processes, including laser direct imaging (LDI), sequential build-up (SBU), and finer line/space features, enable increased circuit density and improved electrical characteristics.
- Applications and Market Segmentation:
- SLPs find applications in high-frequency RF/microwave circuits, wireless communication systems, high-speed data transmission, automotive radar systems, aerospace electronics, and high-performance computing.
- The market segmentation is based on application-specific requirements, such as impedance control, signal integrity, thermal management, and packaging constraints.
- Growth in Electronics Industry:
- The growth of electronic devices across various sectors, including smartphones, tablets, wearables, automotive electronics, and data centers, drives the demand for advanced PCB technologies like SLPs.
- Market Challenges:
- Challenges in SLP manufacturing include ensuring consistent quality, high-yield production, cost-effectiveness, and compatibility with existing assembly processes and components.
- Additionally, meeting stringent performance requirements and standards poses technical challenges for manufacturers.
- Emerging Trends and Opportunities:
- Emerging trends like 5G technology, IoT proliferation, artificial intelligence (AI), autonomous vehicles, and high-performance computing present significant growth opportunities for SLPs catering to these applications.
- The adoption of new materials and advanced manufacturing techniques offers opportunities for market expansion and differentiation.
- Global Market Dynamics:
- The SLP market experiences varying demand across regions due to differences in technological adoption, industrial development, regulatory environments, and consumer demands.
- Research and Development Focus:
- Continued R&D efforts focus on developing SLPs with improved performance metrics, increased integration capabilities, enhanced thermal management, and compatibility with next-generation electronic devices.
- Market Competition and Industry Players:
- The SLP market is competitive, with key players in the semiconductor and PCB manufacturing industry investing in R&D, partnerships, and acquisitions to strengthen their positions and offerings within the SLP segment.
Understanding these aspects within the Substrate-Like PCB market is vital for PCB manufacturers, technology developers, industry analysts, and stakeholders involved in high-frequency, high-performance electronic systems. Market evolution depends on technological advancements, applications diversification, manufacturing innovations, and addressing the evolving demands of industries relying on high-performance PCBs.
Major market players included in this report are:
Kinsus Interconnect Technology Corp.
Ibiden Co.Ltd.
Compeq Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
Daeduck Electronics Co. Ltd.
Unimicron Technology Corporation
Zhen Ding Technology
TTM Technologies
Meiko Electronics
Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft (AT&S)
Korea Circuit
Recent Developments in the Market:
In January 2022, Simmtech, a South Korean manufacturer of PCBs and semiconductor packaging substrates, announced the near completion of its first large-scale PCB factory on an 18-acre site in Penang, Malaysia. The factory complements its existing PCB facilities in Southeast Asia, particularly in South Korea, Japan, and China. The factory produces the first packaging substrates for dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) / NAND memory chips, as well as High-Density Interconnect (HDI) PCBs for memory modules and Solid-State Drive (SSD) devices.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Application:
Consumer Electronics,
Automotive,
Communication
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
