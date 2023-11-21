Taiwan foreign ministry says no issue in finding replacement US envoy

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — There will be no issue finding a replacement for former Taiwan representative to the U.S. Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴), Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Jeff Liu (劉永健) said on Tuesday (Nov. 21).

Hsiao returned to Taiwan and submitted her resignation to Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) on Monday (Nov. 20) to become the running mate for Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) presidential candidate Lai Ching-te (賴清德).

Liu said Taiwan's work in the U.S. is crucial, and there will absolutely not be a so-called “vacancy period,” Liberty Times reported. Hsiao’s duties are currently being handled by deputy representatives in the U.S. Robin Cheng (鄭榮俊) and Johnson Sen Chiang (姜森).

Liu said relevant procedures to find Hsiao’s replacement will be carried out promptly. Hsiao’s resignation must also be approved by President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文). Until then, she technically remains the representative to the U.S., he said.

Diplomatic missions abroad have a robust system of division of labor and proxy, Liu said. He added that the foreign ministry will also respect the leadership of overseas missions’ directors.