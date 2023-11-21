Guest suspects bedbugs in Taipei hotel

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A guest posted photos of suspected bedbugs encountered in a hotel room in Taipei City over the weekend, prompting a city government investigation.

Amid an outbreak of bedbugs this month in South Korea, a netizen on Sunday (Nov. 19) posted photos of what appeared to be bedbugs to a hotel review Facebook group. The traveler wrote that they were staying in a hotel directly behind Longshan Temple in Taipei's Wanhua District for the price of NT$3,459 (US$110) on Saturday (Nov. 18) and Sunday night.

On the first night, the guest reported finding a small insect on the bed. Since the service desk was already closed and they thought it could be a small cockroach, they went to sleep.

However, on the second night, when the service desk was also closed, the tourist once again found a bug crawling out from under a pillow. The guest caught two insects, both of which had large abdomens.



(Facebook, 好想住飯店好康.踩雷不藏私 photo)

After searching on Google, the guest believed the insects matched the images of bedbugs. The traveler put the two bugs in a ziplock bag and handed it to the hotel staff the next morning.

The hotel staff apologized but did not take other action, the guest said. The patron then inspected the previous Google reviews for the hotel and found that guests in the past had complained of bedbugs and received a refund.

The hotel manager was cited by TVBS as saying that the bugs brought in by the tourists were "the size of fruit flies" and did not look like bedbugs. According to the hotel management, the Taipei City Government Department of Information and Tourism called to inquire about the situation, and the room was promptly "disinfected."

However, Google reviews of the hotel showed that other guests have reportedly seen bedbugs. One year ago, a traveler woke up with red rashes on their body.



(Facebook, 好想住飯店好康.踩雷不藏私 photo)

Four years ago, another tourist also complained of developing severe rashes after staying one night and emphasized three times that the bed was "very unclean."

Hsiao Chun-chieh (蕭君杰), chief secretary of the Taipei City Government Department of Information and Tourism, was quoted by the news agency as saying, "The business has already promptly carried out environmental cleaning and disinfection. We will also collaborate with our relevant units to conduct inspections at the hotel afterward to confirm the situation with the pest infestation."

If the company is found to be in violation of the regulations and fails to make improvements within a specified timeframe, the business may be fined up to NT$20,000. Amid the current international bedbug problem, it is advised that upon returning home, guests thoroughly clean and disinfect all clothing to avoid bringing any bedbugs back with them.