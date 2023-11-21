India Activewear Market Analysis, Expectations of Incredible Growth by 2032

The newest analysis of the India Activewear Market Report 2023 by Report Ocean focuses on a number of market-related topics, such as its characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and national breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. It also contains the COVID-19 Outbreak Impact and echoes of the past occurrences. According to regions and market categories, the analysis presents a list of predicted prospects, sales, and revenues. In addition, it covers additional subjects like manufacturing cost analysis, industrial chains, etc. Ask for Free Sample Request

Key Market Features:

Significant factors including revenue, capacity, price, rate, production rate, gross production, capacity utilization, consumption, cost, CAGR, import/export, supply/demand, market share, and gross margin are all evaluated in the study. Additionally, it provides a complete analysis of the relevant market segments and sub-segments, as well as the most crucial market dynamics and their most recent changes.

The market was valued at INR 466.90 Billion in 2018 and is estimated to reach INR 997.83 Billion by 2024, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.59%, during the 2019-2024 period.

Activewear Market in India 2019

With increasing disposable income and evolving lifestyle preferences, people are incorporating wellness routines in their busy lifestyles with the aim of leading a healthy life. The activewear market in India, benefitting from this development, has witnessed significant growth.

Market insights

Over the last decade, the activewear market in India has witnessed a steady growth in terms of market revenue. Higher participation of women and kids in sports activities and promotion of athleisure as casual wear has led to the expansion of the activewear market in India. Rising popularity of online retail channels as a mode of distribution has further propelled market growth. However, the presence of counterfeit activewear products acts as a major restraining factor for the market.

Market segmentation analysis

Based on product type, the activewear market in India is categorized as footwear, apparel, and other sports accessories segments. Headbands, hats, caps, and visors constitute the other sports accessories segment. Value-wise, in 2018, the footwear segment held the largest market share (~50.33%). This segment has a strong presence of international brands like Adidas, Reebok, Nike, and Puma. Increasing demand of sports-inspired or athletic casual footwear is expected to facilitate the growth of this segment during the forecast period. The apparel segment generated a revenue of INR 193.39 Bn in 2018, and is expected to expand at a CAGR of ~13.37% during the forecast period. Heightened awareness regarding fitness and wellness, coupled with celebrity-endorsement is expected to fuel the demand for activewear.

Competition analysis

The activewear market in India is dominated by foreign players like Adidas India Private Limited, Decathlon Sports India Private Limited, Nike India Private Limited, and Puma Sports India Private Limited. Amid these international brands, domestic players are striving to strengthen their footprint in India by offering products at a lower price range than their international counterparts for consumers in tier II and tier III cities. With increase in sizeable funding and endorsements from Bollywood and sports celebrities for domestic activewear start-ups, the activewear market in India is expected to rejuvenate shortly.

Companies covered

DIDA Brothers Company Private Limited

HRX

Adidas India Private Limited

Asics India Private Limited

Decathlon Sports India Private Limited

Fila Sports India Private Limited

Nike India Private Limited

Puma Sports India Private Limited

Reebok India Company

Skechers Retail India Private Limited

Our analysis distinguishes out in addition to the general estimates because it includes carefully considered factors such as the COVID-19 containment status, the recovery of the end-use market, and the recovery timescale for 2020/ 2021.

Geographical Breakdown:

The geographical portion of the study analyzes the market based on regional and national breakdowns, providing reliable information on past and future growth as well as size estimates. For every region, the impacts and anticipated course of COVID-19 recovery are mentioned. To help readers understand current trends and aid in decision-making, the research provides an outlook on emerging market trends and the factors driving the growth of the region.

Why to Choose Our Report?

Our expertly written study provides succinct solutions and identifies the fantastic chances for investors to make new investments.

Additionally, it provides superior market plan trajectories and a thorough examination of the infrastructures, possibilities, and constraints that currently face the industry.

This study offers details regarding end-consumer target groups and their prospective operating volumes, together with the potential locations and sectors to target and the advantages and constraints of participating in the market, in order to assist businesses in developing better strategies.

Any market’s strong growth is a result of its motivating factors, obstacles, key vendors, important industry trends, etc., all of which are in-depthly discussed in our analysis.

Additionally, it leads readers through segmentation analysis based on several factors, like product type, application, end consumers, etc. A SWOT analysis of each player is also included in the study, along with information on their product lines, production, value, capacity, etc.

The study includes information about import and export, significant players, production, and income based on regional markets in a separate part. The research includes details on significant manufacturers, significant market segments, the range of products, years taken into account, and study objectives.

In addition, the study’s effective SWOT analysis can be used to determine the data’s accuracy.

