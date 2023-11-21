India Television Market Survey: Analysis of Incredible Growth Potential up to 2032

The newest analysis of the India Television Market Report 2023 by Report Ocean focuses on a number of market-related topics, such as its characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and national breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. It also contains the COVID-19 Outbreak Impact and echoes of the past occurrences. According to regions and market categories, the analysis presents a list of predicted prospects, sales, and revenues. In addition, it covers additional subjects like manufacturing cost analysis, industrial chains, etc. Ask for Free Sample Request

The flat panel television (LED, LCD, HD, and UHD) market in India was valued at INR 690.16 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach INR 1,238.33 Billion by 2024, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.25% during the FY 2019-2024 period.

Television Market in India (LED, LCD, HD, UHD) 2019

Television is one of the fastest-growing consumer durable goods in India, this can be witnessed from the fact that the total number of homes in the country grew only by ~4.5% during 2017-2018 period whereas the television market witnessed ~7.5% growth during the same period. The rapid penetration of television in Indian households can be attributed to reduced cost of production and increased consumer affordability. Over the years, the television industry has adopted fast-evolving technologies to introduce innovations like foldable TV and virtual voice assistant-enabled TV.

The Indian television market comprises of the television sets incorporated with light-emitting diode (LED), liquid crystal display (LCD), high definition (HD), and ultra-high definition (UHD) technologies.

The reduction of import duty on open cell LED TV panels from 5% to 0% has led to the fall the cost of the overall television sets in the country. Moreover, the industry is witnessing a shift in consumer preferences towards flat panel televisions, with a spurt in its demand, from the traditional CRT displays. However, the adoption of substitute devices like laptops and mobile phones, coupled with a fall in profitability is impeding the growth of flat panel television market in India.

The flat panel television market can be segmented into smart TV and non-smart TV. The smart TV segment accounts for a significant share of more than 70% of the overall television market. Foreign players like Xiaomi, OnePlus and Motorola have disrupted the smart TV segment in India with the launch of its range of affordable products. Domestic players are rapidly reducing prices to deal with the fierce competition in the industry. Xiaomi is one of the important players in the smart TV segment with a share of ~29.50%, followed by LG, Samsung and Sony.

In terms of display size, television sets between 32 inches and 43 inches account for the most notable percentage of sales since they are affordable to the masses. Further, as goods and services tax (GST) rates were reduced, prices of television sets went down.

The Indian television market is highly competitive and is dominated by significant players like Samsung, LG and Sony, and they collectively constitute a substantial share of the market. Nevertheless, foreign players like Xiaomi, Realme and OnePlus are flourishing and have captured a considerable share in a short span, owing to their affordable products with a wide variety of features. Moreover, the online sale of television sets has increased considerably in the past few years, posing a threat to conventional sales channels.

BPL Limited

Intex Technologies (India) Limited

Hitachi India Private Limited

LG Electronics India Private Limited

Panasonic India Private Limited

Philips India Limited

Samsung Electronics India Private Limited

Sony India Private Limited

TCL India

Xiaomi Technology India Private Limited

