India Non-life Insurance Market Incredible Growth Insights and Forecasts for the Next 10 Years

The newest analysis of the India Non-life Insurance Market Report 2023 by Report Ocean focuses on a number of market-related topics, such as its characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and national breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. It also contains the COVID-19 Outbreak Impact and echoes of the past occurrences. According to regions and market categories, the analysis presents a list of predicted prospects, sales, and revenues. In addition, it covers additional subjects like manufacturing cost analysis, industrial chains, etc. Ask for Free Sample Request

Key Market Features:

Significant factors including revenue, capacity, price, rate, production rate, gross production, capacity utilization, consumption, cost, CAGR, import/export, supply/demand, market share, and gross margin are all evaluated in the study. Additionally, it provides a complete analysis of the relevant market segments and sub-segments, as well as the most crucial market dynamics and their most recent changes.

The non-life insurance market is expected to reach INR 3,662.94 Billion by 2024, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.79% during the FY 2020-FY 2024 period.

Request to Download Free Sample of this Strategic Report: –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/IND369

Amidst the ongoing economic slowdown across India, the insurance sector is expected to witness an expansion mainly due to the proposed increase in foreign investment limit on insurance intermediaries from 49% to 100%.

Major players currently operating in the Indian non-life insurance market include The New India Assurance Company Limited, National Insurance Company Limited, Oriental Insurance Company Limited, Tata AIG General Insurance Company Limited and Agriculture Insurance Company of India Limited. Out of them, the four public sector insurers New India Assurance Company, United India Insurance Company, National Insurance Company and Oriental Insurance Company held a combined market share of ~40%, in terms of gross direct premium, in FY 2019.

Market segment insights

In FY 2019, the motor insurance segment (own damage and third party) held the largest market share (~37.91%), followed by the health insurance segment (~26.76%). With an increasing number of people falling victim to lifestyle diseases, awareness regarding health has risen. As a result, the demand for health insurance policies has picked up. Further, the government has made it mandatory for all vehicles plying on the road to be covered under an insurance policy, on account of which the demand for motor insurance has increased across the country.

Out of the major segments of the Indian non-life insurance market, the personal accident insurance segment experienced the fastest year-on-year growth of ~24.95% during the FY 2015-FY 2019 period.

Tata AIG, Chola MS General Insurance, Bajaj Allianz and ICICI Lombard are some of the major companies offering personal accident coverage.

Download Free Sample of this Strategic Report: –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/IND369

Key growth drivers of the market

An increase in the number of millennials with high disposable income has led to a rise in the sale of bikes and cars, in recent years. As per IRDAI rules, it is mandatory to have motor insurance for all vehicles plying on the road, resulting in a growing demand for products offered in the motor insurance segment. Also, with a rising disposable income, household savings of consumers have increased, In order to ensure that savings have high returns, most customers tend to invest in various segments of the non-life insurance market.

Key deterrents to the growth of the market

High claim ratio, especially in the health insurance and motor insurance sectors, is one of the major reasons impeding the growth of the non-life insurance market in India. As a result of high claim ratio, the premium amount for policies has increased, making the same less affordable to the middle-income group.

Companies covered

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited

The New India Assurance Company Limited

Agriculture Insurance Company of India Limited

Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company Limited

HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company Limited

National Insurance Company Limited

Oriental Insurance Company Limited

Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Limited

Tata AIG General Insurance Company Limited

IIFCO Tokio General Insurance

Request full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @ –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/IND369

Our analysis distinguishes out in addition to the general estimates because it includes carefully considered factors such as the COVID-19 containment status, the recovery of the end-use market, and the recovery timescale for 2020/ 2021.

Geographical Breakdown:

The geographical portion of the study analyzes the market based on regional and national breakdowns, providing reliable information on past and future growth as well as size estimates. For every region, the impacts and anticipated course of COVID-19 recovery are mentioned. To help readers understand current trends and aid in decision-making, the research provides an outlook on emerging market trends and the factors driving the growth of the region.

Why to Choose Our Report?

Our expertly written study provides succinct solutions and identifies the fantastic chances for investors to make new investments.

Additionally, it provides superior market plan trajectories and a thorough examination of the infrastructures, possibilities, and constraints that currently face the industry.

This study offers details regarding end-consumer target groups and their prospective operating volumes, together with the potential locations and sectors to target and the advantages and constraints of participating in the market, in order to assist businesses in developing better strategies.

Any market’s strong growth is a result of its motivating factors, obstacles, key vendors, important industry trends, etc., all of which are in-depthly discussed in our analysis.

Additionally, it leads readers through segmentation analysis based on several factors, like product type, application, end consumers, etc. A SWOT analysis of each player is also included in the study, along with information on their product lines, production, value, capacity, etc.

The study includes information about import and export, significant players, production, and income based on regional markets in a separate part. The research includes details on significant manufacturers, significant market segments, the range of products, years taken into account, and study objectives.

In addition, the study’s effective SWOT analysis can be used to determine the data’s accuracy.

Request Full Report –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/IND369

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom-line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel:+1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://reportocean.us/