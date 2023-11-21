India Logistics Automation Market Poised for Significant Expansion in the Next Decade

The newest analysis of the India Logistics Automation Market Report 2023 by Report Ocean focuses on a number of market-related topics, such as its characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and national breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. It also contains the COVID-19 Outbreak Impact and echoes of the past occurrences. According to regions and market categories, the analysis presents a list of predicted prospects, sales, and revenues. In addition, it covers additional subjects like manufacturing cost analysis, industrial chains, etc. Ask for Free Sample Request

Key Market Features:

Significant factors including revenue, capacity, price, rate, production rate, gross production, capacity utilization, consumption, cost, CAGR, import/export, supply/demand, market share, and gross margin are all evaluated in the study. Additionally, it provides a complete analysis of the relevant market segments and sub-segments, as well as the most crucial market dynamics and their most recent changes.

The India logistics automation market was valued at INR 67.33 Billion in 2021. It is expected to reach INR 145.10 Billion by the end of 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 13.28% during the 2022 to 2026 period.

Logistics automation refers to the integration of software, machinery, and control systems in warehouses and storage facilities to improve overall operating efficiency. Manufacturers are keen on implementing logistics automation in their systems to be able to keep up with technological advancements and innovations. It is being adopted across industries, including manufacturing, healthcare, oil and gas, chemicals, e-commerce, and fast-moving consumer goods.

Market insights:

With significant investments in technology adoption, India’s logistics sector is expected to improve operational efficiencies. The use of the Internet of Things (IoT), data analysis, and automation can help businesses move and track cargo efficiently, as well as run their distribution networks smoothly.

Impact of COVID-19:

The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a lot of pressure on warehouses and the e-commerce market. Their business operations faced major challenges because of disruptions in supply chain management and the unavailability of workers. Companies have started using artificial intelligence and have enabled digital payments as a solution to deal with circumstances such as those similar to the pandemic.

Market Influencers:

Market drivers:

Organizations are adopting robotic technologies to automate logistic processes, which implies the reduced need for manual labor, resulting in lower operational costs. In India, the growth of e-commerce has benefited several enterprises, especially those in the supply and logistics sector, where data science is used extensively to track shipments.

Key deterrents to the growth of the market:

Logistics automation technologies are advanced and rely on the expertise of trained professionals to be operated. The automation of logistics operations needs major capital investment. For example, establishing a large-scale automated warehouse requires the installation of automation equipment, software, and solutions, all of which entail significant costs.

Our analysis distinguishes out in addition to the general estimates because it includes carefully considered factors such as the COVID-19 containment status, the recovery of the end-use market, and the recovery timescale for 2020/ 2021.

Geographical Breakdown:

The geographical portion of the study analyzes the market based on regional and national breakdowns, providing reliable information on past and future growth as well as size estimates. For every region, the impacts and anticipated course of COVID-19 recovery are mentioned. To help readers understand current trends and aid in decision-making, the research provides an outlook on emerging market trends and the factors driving the growth of the region.

