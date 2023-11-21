MediaTek's New Dimensity 8300 Chipset Redefines Premium Experiences in 5G Smartphones

High performance, super power-efficient chipset will usher in new wave of generative AI innovation on premium smartphones

HSINCHU, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MediaTek today announced the Dimensity 8300, a power-efficient chipset designed for premium 5G smartphones. As the newest SoC in the Dimensity 8000 lineup, this chipset combines generative AI capabilities, low-power savings, adaptive gaming technology, and fast connectivity to bring flagship-level experiences to the premium 5G smartphone segment.



MediaTek Dimensity 8300 infographic

Based on TSMC's 2nd generation 4nm process, the Dimensity 8300 has an octa-core CPU with four Arm Cortex-A715 cores and four Cortex-A510 cores built on Arm's latest v9 CPU architecture. With this powerful core configuration, the Dimensity 8300 boasts 20% faster CPU performance and 30% peak gains in power efficiency compared to the previous generation chipset. Additionally, the Dimensity 8300's Mali-G615 MC6 GPU upgrade provides up to 60% greater performance and 55% better power efficiency. Plus, the chipset's impressive memory and storage speeds ensure users can enjoy smooth and dynamic experiences in gaming, lifestyle applications, photography, and more.

"With MediaTek's optimized Dimensity 8000 series, consumers don't have to pick and choose between accessibility and premier experiences like flagship-grade memory or accelerated AI capabilities—they can have it all," said Dr. Yenchi Lee, Deputy General Manager of MediaTek's Wireless Communications Business Unit. "The Dimensity 8300 unlocks new possibilities for the premium smartphone segment, offering users in-hand AI, hyper-realistic entertainment opportunities, and seamless connectivity without sacrificing efficiency."

The MediaTek Dimensity 8300 is the first premium-tier SoC to come with full generative AI support, thanks to the APU 780 AI processor integrated into the chipset. This enables the Dimensity 8300 to provide support to developers to build innovative applications that leverage large language models (LLMs) up to 10B, as well as stable diffusion. The APU 780 features the same architecture as the flagship Dimensity 9300 SoC, resulting in 2x improvement in INT and FP16 computation and a 3.3x boost in AI performance over the Dimensity 8200.These AI capabilities, combined with MediaTek's 14-bit HDR-ISP Imagiq 980, will take premium smartphone photography and video capturing to new heights. Users will be able to capture sharper, clearer videos at 4K60 HDR, and record for longer thanks to the Dimensity 8300's extremely power efficient design.

To further optimize battery life, MediaTek's next generation of HyperEngine adaptive game technology offers advanced power savings enhancements. Leveraging exclusive performance algorithms, the Dimensity 8300 intelligently adapts to computing demands and monitors device temperature, keeping devices cool while optimizing gameplay so users can enjoy full FPS, low lag, and seamless rendering.

The Dimensity 8300 supports ultra-fast speeds with a built-in 3GPP Release-16 standard 5G modem which utilizes scenario-specific optimizations to provide improved connectivity in environments that have weaker connections. These optimizations amplify sub-6GHz performance and range for a more reliable connectivity experience. The modem supports 3CC carrier aggregation, with up to 5.17Gbps downlink speeds.

Other key features of the MediaTek Dimensity 8300 include:

LP5x 8533Mbps and uFS4.0 MCQ memory provides a 33% speed boost on LPDDR and up to 100% faster R/W to flash compared to Dimensity 8300's predecessor.

MediaTek 5G UltraSave 3.0+ improves 5G power efficiency up to 20% in daily usage scenarios compared to the previous generation.

Upgraded Wi-Fi 6E performance with 160 MHz bandwidth, plus Wi-Fi/Bluetooth hybrid coexistence technology so earbuds, wireless gamepads, and other peripherals work together seamlessly.

Dimensity 5G Open Resource Architecture (DORA), allowing device makers to create unmatched smartphones that stand out in unique ways amongst competitors.

Dimensity 8300 will power 5G devices launching in the global market before the end of 2023. To learn more about MediaTek's Dimensity portfolio, please visit: https://i.mediatek.com/mediatek-5g.

