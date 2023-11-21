K-pop rapper, Oscar winner shine at GQ MOTY in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The 2023 GQ Men of the Year (GQ MOTY) awards ceremony was held at Noke Mall in Taipei on Monday (Nov 20), where stars and fashion icons graced fans on the red carpet.

K-pop sensation DPR IAN, real name Christian Yu, took home the International Artist of the Year award. Known for his unique blend of hip-hop, electronic music, and R&B, IAN arrived in an Alexander McQueen black suit that accentuated his toned physique and intricate chest tattoos.

In a thrilling announcement during his red carpet walk, IAN unveiled his 2024 world tour, sending his fans into a frenzy. IAN will electrify the stage at Zepp New Taipei on Wednesday (Nov. 22).



Fans flock to Noke Mall to see DPR IAN. (Taiwan News photo)

Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour made her first visit to Taiwan for the GQ MOTY ceremony. She attended the event wearing a stunning Prada long coat and vintage jewelry.

On Sunday before the awards night, Wintour participated in the Taiwanese Designers Forum hosted by Condé Nast Taiwan. She met with 16 fashion brands, including Apu Jan, BOB Jian, and Daniel Wong.

During the forum, Wintour shared valuable insights for aspiring fashion designers. She emphasized the importance of self-reflection and understanding one's desires before embarking on the journey of establishing a fashion brand, according to GQ Taiwan.



Anna Wintour graces Taiwan with her fashion expertise. (Taiwan News photo)

Vietnamese American actor Ke Huy Quan (關繼威), widely known for his childhood roles in "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom" and "The Goonies," appeared on the red carpet with his wife to accept the "Icon of the Year" award. He reminisced about his first visit to Taiwan at age 13 while filming the action-adventure film directed by Steven Spielberg.

Quan's acting career has reached new heights with his recent Oscar win for Best Supporting Actor in 2023 for his role in the film "Everything Everywhere All at Once." He is the second Asian actor to receive this prestigious award.

Hong Kong celebrity Chen Koon Hei (陳冠希), known for his stylish and trendsetting outfits, was named "Most Stylish of the Year." He hit the red carpet in a navy-blue tailored jacket, a collaboration between his fashion label CLOT and Tommy Hilfiger.



Ke Huy Quan returns to Taiwan as "Icon of the Year." (Taiwan News photo)



Chen Koon Hei attends GQ MOTY. (Taiwan News photo)



"Courage of the Year" Taiwanese actress Gingle Wang (王淨) at GQ MOTY 2023. (Taiwan News photo)

"Breakthrough of the Year" Juan Chung-tien (阮經天) at GQ MOTY 2023. (Taiwan News photo)



Dominique Choy (蔡詩蕓) at GQ MOTY 2023. (Taiwan News photo)