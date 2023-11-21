Distributed Antenna System Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, Demand, Overview and Forecast 2032

Report Ocean has released a research study titled “Distributed Antenna System Market .” This study offers precise economic forecasts, global assessments, and country-level insights. It provides a comprehensive view of the competitive market and includes an in-depth supply chain analysis to identify significant industry changes. The study explores the current market status, anticipated future growth, technological advancements, investment opportunities, market economics, and financial data. It thoroughly examines the market and offers insights based on a SWOT analysis of the industry.

Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market is valued approximately USD 7.44 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.2% over the forecast period 2020-2027. DAS, a network of separated antenna nodes attached to a common source via a transport medium which provides wireless service within a dedicated area. The sector is growing significantly as the growing number of consumers rely heavily on wireless connections, the growing trend of being connected is expected to influence the adoption of distributed antenna systems. With the poor connectivity in the cities due to the usage of Low E-glass in tall buildings which, acts a barrier for the wireless signals.

It has become particularly important to provide wireless connectivity thus, to provide better wireless solution Distributed Antenna System is the need of the emerging telecom market. As of November 2019, Boingo Wireless, Inc. launched neutral host cellular DAS and Wi-Fi networks at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (MSY). The company has built a network at MSY to facilitate the expand mobile data demands of the 5G era. This enables the users to access high spend Wi-Fi with speed up to 100 mbps. As of October 2019, Corning and Intel (US) partnered up to accelerate the availability of 5G in buildings. The collaboration of both the companies will host a virtual platform for Corning’s 5G network solutions powered by Intel Xeon Scalable processors and Intel FlexRAN Reference Software Architecture. . The sophisticated installation of DAS with the area and the government polices need to be fulfilled to proceed, along with the high cost of the hardware (Hubs, Antenna, Radio heads, e.tc) associated with DAS can hamper the progress and restraint market growth.

Major market player included in this report are:

CommScope (US)

Corning (US)

Axell Wireless (UK)

Comba Telecom (China)

SOLiD Technologies (South Korea)

American Tower Corporation (US)

TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (US)

Dali Wireless (US)

Bird Technologies (US)

Boingo Wireless, Inc (US)

MARKET OVERVIEW

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Offering

Components

Services

By Coverage

Indoor

Outdoor

By User Facility

>500 K SQ. FT

200 K-500 K SQ. FT

<200 K SQ. FT

By Ownership Model

Carrier

Neutral-Host

Enterprise

By Vertical

Commercial

Public Safety

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

