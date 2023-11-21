Desktop Printers Market Size, Scope, Trends, Share, Prominent Players and Forecast 2032

Report Ocean has released a research study titled “Desktop Printers Market .” This study offers precise economic forecasts, global assessments, and country-level insights. It provides a comprehensive view of the competitive market and includes an in-depth supply chain analysis to identify significant industry changes. The study explores the current market status, anticipated future growth, technological advancements, investment opportunities, market economics, and financial data. It thoroughly examines the market and offers insights based on a SWOT analysis of the industry.

Desktop Printers Market is valued approximately USD$$million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $$ % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Desktop printers are pieces of hardware which include laser printers, Inkjet printers and Dot matrix printers which are installed in homes and business offices. The printer is a hardcopy peripheral which produces on paper human-readable representations of graphics or text. These desktop printers are generally small enough to fit in on a desk or table.

The growing demand for from the corporate sector and government sector drives the market growth. Also, increasing sales of computer and other electronics such as Tablets, Smartphones and other peripherals drives the market growth. As per International Data Corporation (IDC) Brazil in 2018, PC sales increased by 7.5% as compared to 2017. With the sale of 5.75 million units the revenue generated also increased by 17% in the same year. Of these PC sales notebooks accounted for USD 2.63 billion while desktops represented USD 781 thousand of the total revenue generated. This increase in sales has led the electronics industry in Brazil to grow. Moreover, growing digitalization and use of these electronics for day to day work has increased the demand for printers. For instance: the trend of designing on tabloids has increased the propensity for desktop printers. Also, growing penetration of connected devices also supports the market growth. As according to Statista, 94.35 million units of hardcopy peripherals including printers were shipped across the globe during 2019. However, growing awareness and program towards less use of paper impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Although, transformation of printers for use in 3D printing presents a lucrative opportunity for the market.

Major market player included in this report are:

Zebra

Xerox

HP

BRADY

Schmidt

Roland DGA

Honeywell

Stratasys

XYZ printing Inc

Ultimkare

MARKET OVERVIEW

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Needle Printers

Inkjet Printers

Laser Printers

By Application:

Household Use

Commercial Use

Industrial Use

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

