India Private Education Market Revolution Anticipated in the Coming Years

The newest analysis of the India Private Education Market Report 2023 by Report Ocean focuses on a number of market-related topics, such as its characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and national breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. It also contains the COVID-19 Outbreak Impact and echoes of the past occurrences. According to regions and market categories, the analysis presents a list of predicted prospects, sales, and revenues. In addition, it covers additional subjects like manufacturing cost analysis, industrial chains, etc.

Key Market Features:

Significant factors including revenue, capacity, price, rate, production rate, gross production, capacity utilization, consumption, cost, CAGR, import/export, supply/demand, market share, and gross margin are all evaluated in the study. Additionally, it provides a complete analysis of the relevant market segments and sub-segments, as well as the most crucial market dynamics and their most recent changes.

The total number of private educational institutions in India was 3,73,621 in FY 2021. It is expected to reach 4,59,952 units by FY 2027, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.69 % during the FY 2022 to FY 2027 period.

The demand for educational institutions has picked up, owing to the rise in population. Parents prefer private schools to government ones due to the limited number of English medium government schools. Students of private educational institutions have better exposure to smartphones, electricity, and internet facilities for to avail online classes during the pandemic.

Market insights:

In the wake of the pandemic, universities and colleges embraced a hybrid learning model where private institutions have outperformed government ones. Advanced infrastructure and English-medium learning entice parents to admit their children to private educational institutions.

Impact of COVID-19:

Teachers could not complete the syllabus, exams were postponed, and were cancelled in several cases due to the implementation of intermittent lockdowns. Private institutions completed the curriculum by offering online classes and making course materials available to students. Although schools have reopened in most parts of the country, classroom attendance remains low at around 30%. Although vaccination for 15 years to 18 years have started, most parents are afraid to send their children to school.

Market Influencers:

Market drivers:

Private educational institutions are equipped with advanced facilities. Also, the advanced curriculum followed by private schools are beneficial for getting jobs. International collaborations have encouraged students to enroll in private colleges due to the exposure to exciting courses.

Key deterrents to the growth of the market:

Private institutions tend to focus on providing better infrastructure than quality education. Exorbitant fees in private educational institutions are a major cause of concern for several parents, resulting in a low enrolment rate for higher education.

Our analysis distinguishes out in addition to the general estimates because it includes carefully considered factors such as the COVID-19 containment status, the recovery of the end-use market, and the recovery timescale for 2020/ 2021.

Geographical Breakdown:

The geographical portion of the study analyzes the market based on regional and national breakdowns, providing reliable information on past and future growth as well as size estimates. For every region, the impacts and anticipated course of COVID-19 recovery are mentioned. To help readers understand current trends and aid in decision-making, the research provides an outlook on emerging market trends and the factors driving the growth of the region.

