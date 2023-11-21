India Smartphone Market Growth Outlook Promising for Multiple Industries

The newest analysis of the India Smartphone Market Report 2023 by Report Ocean focuses on a number of market-related topics, such as its characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and national breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. It also contains the COVID-19 Outbreak Impact and echoes of the past occurrences. According to regions and market categories, the analysis presents a list of predicted prospects, sales, and revenues. In addition, it covers additional subjects like manufacturing cost analysis, industrial chains, etc.

Key Market Features:

Significant factors including revenue, capacity, price, rate, production rate, gross production, capacity utilization, consumption, cost, CAGR, import/export, supply/demand, market share, and gross margin are all evaluated in the study. Additionally, it provides a complete analysis of the relevant market segments and sub-segments, as well as the most crucial market dynamics and their most recent changes.

The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of ~14.46% during the 2021-2026 period to reach a shipment volume of 304.75 million units in 2026.

A smartphone is a cellular phone that includes an integrated laptop as well as features not previously associated with telephones, such as an operating system, internet browsing, and the capacity to perform software applications. It also allow users to perform complex tasks such as editing documents, using social media, handling emails, and creating spreadsheets.

Market insights:

The market is driven by increased purchasing power, rise in the adoption of internet and data services, and introduction of smartphones with updated features at affordable prices. The launch of 5G smartphones is expected to bring exponential growth to the market in the coming years.

Android smartphones account for ~95.50% of the total volume of shipment, followed by iOS smartphones at ~2.86%. In 2020, Xiaomi led the business with a 27.25% shipment share, followed by Samsung (21.50%).

Impact of COVID-19:

In the wake of the pandemic, the government imposed lockdown measures that reduced outdoor activities, resulting in a decline in the sale of smartphones at offline stores. The demand for smartphones surged, primarily because of remote learning, as well as virtual social gathering. Several people lost their jobs, while some took pay cuts. As a result, they refrained from purchasing devices with upgraded features.

Government initiatives:

Several initiatives undertaken by the government have influenced the smartphone market. The Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme provided all electronics manufacturing companies with registered manufacturing units with a 4% to 6% incentive on incremental sales. The Modified Electronics Manufacturing Clusters scheme offered financial incentives to mobile phone manufacturers to develop world-class infrastructure and common facilities and amenities.

Key growth drivers of the market:

The pricing pattern followed by the manufacturing companies, along with exclusive online distribution led to the spurt in demand for smartphones

Consumers’ preference shifted from standard feature phones to smartphones because of increased internet penetration to the internet

Key deterrents to the growth of the market:

The high usage of smartphones has led to a rise in the number of cybercrimes occurring in the country

The design and technology used by smartphone manufacturing companies have not met consumer expectations

Competition analysis:

Smartphone users are inclined toward using Android over iOS or other operating systems.

The key players include Xiaomi Technology India Private Limited, Samsung India Electronics Pvt. Ltd., and OPPO Mobiles India Pvt. Ltd.

The analysis includes carefully considered factors such as the COVID-19 containment status, the recovery of the end-use market, and the recovery timescale for 2020/ 2021.

Geographical Breakdown:

The geographical portion of the study analyzes the market based on regional and national breakdowns, providing reliable information on past and future growth as well as size estimates. For every region, the impacts and anticipated course of COVID-19 recovery are mentioned. To help readers understand current trends and aid in decision-making, the research provides an outlook on emerging market trends and the factors driving the growth of the region.

