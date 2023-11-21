Double-Ended Tooth Scaler Market by Share, Size, Future Trends and Future Scope Including Top Players by 2023-2032

According to the analyst, latest study, the global Double-Ended Tooth Scaler market size was valued at US$ 129.2 million in 2022. With growing demand in downstream market, the Double-Ended Tooth Scaler is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 199.9 million by 2029 with a CAGR of 6.4% during review period.

The research report highlights the growth potential of the global Double-Ended Tooth Scaler market. Double-Ended Tooth Scaler are expected to show stable growth in the future market. However, product differentiation, reducing costs, and supply chain optimization remain crucial for the widespread adoption of Double-Ended Tooth Scaler. Market players need to invest in research and development, forge strategic partnerships, and align their offerings with evolving consumer preferences to capitalize on the immense opportunities presented by the Double-Ended Tooth Scaler market.

Double-ended tooth scalers are dental instruments used in the prophylactic and periodontal care of teeth (most often human teeth), including scaling and root planing. The working ends come in a variety of shapes and sizes, but they are always narrow at the tip, so as to allow for access to narrow embrasure spaces between teeth. They differ from periodontal curettes, which possess a blunt tip.

According to our research, the global market for medical devices is estimated at US$ 603 billion in the year 2023, and will be growing at a CAGR of 5% during next six years. The global healthcare spending contributes to occupy 10% of the global GDP and is continuously rising in recent years due to the increasing health needs of the aging population, the growing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases and the expansion of emerging markets. The medical devices market plays a significant role in the healthcare industry. The market is driven by several factors, including the increasing demand for advanced healthcare services globally, advancements in medical technology, growing geriatric population, rising healthcare expenditure, and increasing awareness about early disease diagnosis and treatment. The growing prevalence of oral diseases and demographic abnormalities is impacting the demand for dental services in the United States.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2018, 84.9% of children ages 2 to 17, 64.0% of adults ages 18-64, and 65.6% of adults ages 65 and older saw a dentist at least once in the American Dental Association Scaling and root preparation can help people with chronic periodontitis, according to a published study. Oral and dental care is becoming more advanced and smarter in the United States. Consequently, advancements in dental technology offer many advantages to the work of dentists and users of dental services, as they have increasingly demanding aesthetics. The aforementioned factors are driving the growth of the dental scaler market. 6% of adults age 65 and over visited a dentist at least once in 2018.

Scaling and root preparation can help people with chronic periodontitis, according to a study published by the American Dental Association. Oral and dental care is becoming more advanced and smarter in the United States. Consequently, advancements in dental technology offer many advantages to the work of dentists and users of dental services, as they have increasingly demanding aesthetics. The aforementioned factors are driving the growth of the dental scaler market.

Market Segmentation:

Double-Ended Tooth Scaler market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2018-2029, the growth among segments provides accurate calculations and forecasts for consumption value by Type, and by Application in terms of volume and value.

Segmentation by type

Scraper Type

Sickle Type

Segmentation by application

Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Others

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The below companies that are profiled have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and analyzing the company’s coverage, product portfolio, its market penetration.

NSK

Hu-Friedy

Danaher

Dentsply Sirona

ACTEON GROUP

W&H Dentalwerk

Coltene

MK-Dent

Mectron

Apixia

Electro Medical Systems

Peter Brasseler

Den-Mat

DentalEZ

TEKNE DENTAL

SANDERS

Sinol Dental

Guilin Woodpecker Medical Instrument

