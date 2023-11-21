India E-payment Solutions Market Industry Demand and Supply Dynamics for the Next Decade

The newest analysis of the India E-payment Solutions Market Report 2023 by Report Ocean focuses on a number of market-related topics, such as its characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and national breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. It also contains the COVID-19 Outbreak Impact and echoes of the past occurrences. According to regions and market categories, the analysis presents a list of predicted prospects, sales, and revenues. In addition, it covers additional subjects like manufacturing cost analysis, industrial chains, etc. Ask for Free Sample Request

Key Market Features:

Significant factors including revenue, capacity, price, rate, production rate, gross production, capacity utilization, consumption, cost, CAGR, import/export, supply/demand, market share, and gross margin are all evaluated in the study. Additionally, it provides a complete analysis of the relevant market segments and sub-segments, as well as the most crucial market dynamics and their most recent changes.

In FY 2021, the market witnessed 43.71 billion transactions. It is expected to reach 649.70 billion by FY 2027, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of ~59.57% during the FY 2022 to FY 2027 period.

The digital infrastructure in the country has developed rapidly in the past few years and created a potent technological ecosystem for the digital payments market. The e-payment solutions market witnessed growth during the pandemic because of the increased penetration of the internet in the country. In the past few years, the payment acceptance infrastructure has improved, propelling market expansion. The introduction of digital payment portals by banks such as Axis Bank Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., and ICICI Bank Ltd has aided the development of e-payment solutions. Integration of payment services by telecommunication firms such as Airtel, Google, and MobiKwik for online transactions also helped in the process.

Market insights:

The value of e-payment transactions is expected to expand at a CAGR of ~24.64% during the forecast period. Technological advancements such as internet banking and contactless payments, along with improved internet connectivity, propel e-payment methods. Integration of payment services with popular non-banking mobile applications such as WhatsApp, Apple Pay, Amazon Pay, and Ola Money have made these payment options popular among millennials.

Segment insights:

The market can be segmented on the basis of types of payment methods Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS), Retail Electronic Clearing, and Cards. RTGS acquired the highest market share in terms of value throughout FY 2021. In terms of volume, retail electronic clearing held the highest market share, followed by card payments and RTGS. The total volume of retail electronic clearing expanded at a CAGR of ~49.29% during the FY 2019  FY 2021 period. Retail electronic clearing comprises different modes of transactions such as National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT), Immediate Payment Service (IMPS), and National Automated Clearing House (NACH). Cards include payment via debit and credit cards.

COVID-19 impact analysis:

The value of e-payment transactions decreased in 2020 due to reduced business activities and lowered the annual income of people, while the volume increased significantly. In the wake of the pandemic, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) encouraged customers and providers of emergency services to adopt digital payment systems to ensure safety of contactless transactions. It launched e-RUPI, a one-time contactless, cashless voucher-based mode of payment, which helps users redeem a coupon without a card, digital payments app, or access to internet banking. Digital transactions using UPI increased by 1.8 times of what it was before COVID-19 and is exhibiting steady growth even during Q2 FY 2022. However, the market witnessed slow growth in terms of value because several major sectors such as cross-border payments, travel, and hospitality/tourism, which operate through e-payments, were affected.

Our analysis distinguishes out in addition to the general estimates because it includes carefully considered factors such as the COVID-19 containment status, the recovery of the end-use market, and the recovery timescale for 2020/ 2021.

Geographical Breakdown:

The geographical portion of the study analyzes the market based on regional and national breakdowns, providing reliable information on past and future growth as well as size estimates. For every region, the impacts and anticipated course of COVID-19 recovery are mentioned. To help readers understand current trends and aid in decision-making, the research provides an outlook on emerging market trends and the factors driving the growth of the region.

Why to Choose Our Report?

