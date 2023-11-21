India OTT Market Insights, Key Trends and Export/Import Analysis 2023 to 2032

The newest analysis of the India OTT Market Report 2023 by Report Ocean focuses on a number of market-related topics, such as its characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and national breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. It also contains the COVID-19 Outbreak Impact and echoes of the past occurrences. According to regions and market categories, the analysis presents a list of predicted prospects, sales, and revenues. In addition, it covers additional subjects like manufacturing cost analysis, industrial chains, etc. Ask for Free Sample Request

Key Market Features:

Significant factors including revenue, capacity, price, rate, production rate, gross production, capacity utilization, consumption, cost, CAGR, import/export, supply/demand, market share, and gross margin are all evaluated in the study. Additionally, it provides a complete analysis of the relevant market segments and sub-segments, as well as the most crucial market dynamics and their most recent changes.

The OTT market can be segmented into video and audio OTT. The video OTT market in India was valued at INR 86.98 Billion in FY 2020. It is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30.73% during the FY 2022-2026 period.

Some of the key players that operate in the market in India are Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix India, ALTBalaji, and Gaana.com.

Despite disruptions caused by the pandemic, the entertainment and media industry in India is expected to grow, aided by segments such as OTT, internet advertising, videogames, e-sports, and music and podcasts. India’s OTT market continues to be one of the fastest-growing markets in the world. The closure of cinemas and theatre halls for over a year because of the pandemic, has further propelled the adoption of video OTT platforms in India.

Market insights:

Original premium content, especially in regional language, is one of the biggest growth drivers and differentiators, because several OTT platforms are vying for consumers attention. The audio OTT market was valued at INR 44.21 Bn in FY 2021 and is expected to reach INR 99.98 Bn by FY 2026, expanding at a CAGR of ~19.14% during the FY 2022 to FY 2026 period. An increased focus on launching original music is expected to help these platforms acquire new users, which will ultimately result in the expansion of the overall user base.

Segment insights:

The video OTT can be segmented on the basis of revenue models. The major revenue models of video OTT are advertising video on demand (AVOD) and subscription video on demand (SVOD). The AVOD model accounted for the major chunk of the total market revenue (~62.67%) for video OTT players in FY 2021, which is expected to continue as the leading segment till FY 2026. The SVOD model is growing faster and will contribute more to the total video OTT revenue. The OTT platforms can also be segmented on the basis of the market share of the major players. Hotstar has the maximum share in the video OTT market and Gaana leads in the audio OTT market.

COVID-19 impact analysis:

Amid the nationwide lockdown because of the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, content consumption and subscriber count on OTT platforms surged. With an increase in viewers appetite for new content, OTTs are having to step up their efforts and deliver quality entertainment.

In 2020, the total domestic OTT consumption increased from 181 billion minutes to 204 billion minutes. With an increase in customer acquisition during the pandemic, OTT players are compelled to innovate and offer seamless experience in order to cater to the need for content. Some of the key strategies are collaborations with telecoms and the growth of the device ecosystem.

Our analysis distinguishes out in addition to the general estimates because it includes carefully considered factors such as the COVID-19 containment status, the recovery of the end-use market, and the recovery timescale for 2020/ 2021.

Geographical Breakdown:

The geographical portion of the study analyzes the market based on regional and national breakdowns, providing reliable information on past and future growth as well as size estimates. For every region, the impacts and anticipated course of COVID-19 recovery are mentioned. To help readers understand current trends and aid in decision-making, the research provides an outlook on emerging market trends and the factors driving the growth of the region.

