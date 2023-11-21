India Healthcare Analytics Market A Comprehensive Analysis of Future Trends and Import/Export Statistics until 2032

The newest analysis of the India Healthcare Analytics Market Report 2023 by Report Ocean focuses on a number of market-related topics, such as its characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and national breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. It also contains the COVID-19 Outbreak Impact and echoes of the past occurrences. According to regions and market categories, the analysis presents a list of predicted prospects, sales, and revenues. In addition, it covers additional subjects like manufacturing cost analysis, industrial chains, etc. Ask for Free Sample Request

Key Market Features:

Significant factors including revenue, capacity, price, rate, production rate, gross production, capacity utilization, consumption, cost, CAGR, import/export, supply/demand, market share, and gross margin are all evaluated in the study. Additionally, it provides a complete analysis of the relevant market segments and sub-segments, as well as the most crucial market dynamics and their most recent changes.

The healthcare analytics market was valued at INR 19.85 Billion in 2020. It is expected to reach INR 87.26 Billion by 2026, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of ~28.74% during the 2021-2026 period.

A part of the digital healthcare system, healthcare analytics provides enhanced health management services using IT and effective communication tools. It helps increase the efficiency of diagnosis and treatment. The growing demand for healthcare services on account of the COVID-19 pandemic drives the market.

Some of the key players include domestic start-ups such as Qure.ai, Niramai Health Analytix Pvt. Ltd., SigTuple Technologies Pvt. Ltd., and Tricog Health India Pvt. Ltd. Foreign private companies such as IBM India Pvt. Ltd. and Microsoft Corporation India Pvt. Ltd. also operate in the market.

Market insights:

Both indigenous and global companies develop analytical solutions for healthcare. The surge in adoption of these solutions propel market growth. The government, healthcare providers, and pharmaceutical companies are the major end users. Medical data analytics is expected to reduce the patient death rate by using focused tools for diagnosis and planning out proper treatment procedures.

Analytics use cases in healthcare:

Healthcare providers and pharmacies use analytics for various purposes such as training, research, and detection, diagnosis, and treatment of illness. These applications are carried out with the help of three types of analytics descriptive, predictive, and prescriptive. Descriptive analytics is used to determine contagious levels of COVID-19 by examining the rate of positive test results in a specific population.

COVID-19 impact analysis:

In the wake of the pandemic, healthcare providers, professionals, and researchers employ artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and natural language processing to track, contain, and gain a comprehensive understanding of COVID-19. AI is used to predict the severity of the disease and identify at-risk populations. It is also utilized for detecting body temperature, contact tracing, and further investigation through mobile-based applications to determine infection levels. Analytics also help in efficiently monitoring violations of COVID-19 protocols and enforcing social distancing. Data collected with the help of analytics from various sources assist in predicting future trends of disease spread and infection rate, understanding the existing situations, and making several medical decisions to control the pandemic.

Our analysis distinguishes out in addition to the general estimates because it includes carefully considered factors such as the COVID-19 containment status, the recovery of the end-use market, and the recovery timescale for 2020/ 2021.

Geographical Breakdown:

The geographical portion of the study analyzes the market based on regional and national breakdowns, providing reliable information on past and future growth as well as size estimates. For every region, the impacts and anticipated course of COVID-19 recovery are mentioned. To help readers understand current trends and aid in decision-making, the research provides an outlook on emerging market trends and the factors driving the growth of the region.

