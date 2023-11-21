India Cloud Infrastructure Market Emerging Trends and Demand-Supply Analysis for the Next Decade

The newest analysis of the India Cloud Infrastructure Market Report 2023 by Report Ocean focuses on a number of market-related topics, such as its characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and national breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. It also contains the COVID-19 Outbreak Impact and echoes of the past occurrences. According to regions and market categories, the analysis presents a list of predicted prospects, sales, and revenues. In addition, it covers additional subjects like manufacturing cost analysis, industrial chains, etc. Ask for Free Sample Request

Significant factors including revenue, capacity, price, rate, production rate, gross production, capacity utilization, consumption, cost, CAGR, import/export, supply/demand, market share, and gross margin are all evaluated in the study. Additionally, it provides a complete analysis of the relevant market segments and sub-segments, as well as the most crucial market dynamics and their most recent changes.

The market was valued at INR 301.40 Billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.02% during the 2021-2025 period to reach INR 1,169.23 Billion by 2025.

Cloud infrastructure includes the essential components needed for cloud computing. Cloud computing involves the delivery of computing services such as servers, storage, software, databases, networking, and analytics to customers over the internet. IT, e-commerce, communication and media, telecom, manufacturing, transport, logistics, and retail are the sectors that have adopted cloud infrastructure to enhance their day-to-day operations. Based on service type, the cloud infrastructure market is segmented into Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS), Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), Platform-as-a Service (PaaS), Business Process-as-a-Service (BPaaS), and cloud management and security services.

Need for improved infrastructure, economic benefits of using cloud computing, and government’s efforts to promote digital India and IT infrastructure are a few of the factors propelling market growth. Initiatives undertaken by the government to drive the adoption of cloud infrastructure include investment in National Optical Fibre Network (NOFN) and multiple e-governance portals, and governmental programs such as Digital India and Meghraj. Moreover, the use of innovative technologies such as AI, machine learning, advanced analytics, and immersive media in the IT ecosystem contribute to the seamless adoption of SaaS, IaaS, and PaaS offerings.

The cloud infrastructure market in India is one of the few sectors that has emerged strong amid the pandemic. With the outbreak of the pandemic and the nation’s migration to virtual operations, the demand for secure, reliable, scalable, and cost technology services proliferated, leading to higher cloud adoption and cloud infrastructure spending. The demand for e-learning, telemedicine, and remote working picked up on account of the growing application of cloud computing during the lockdown. Other sectors that have become highly dependent on cloud computing services are banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), and manufacturing.

Infosys Limited

Tata Consultancy Private Limited

Wipro Limited

Rackbank Datacenters Private Limited

Netmagic Solutions Private Limited

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Google India Private Limited

IBM India Private Limited

Microsoft Corporation India Private Limited

Oracle India Private Limited

Our analysis distinguishes out in addition to the general estimates because it includes carefully considered factors such as the COVID-19 containment status, the recovery of the end-use market, and the recovery timescale for 2020/ 2021.

The geographical portion of the study analyzes the market based on regional and national breakdowns, providing reliable information on past and future growth as well as size estimates. For every region, the impacts and anticipated course of COVID-19 recovery are mentioned. To help readers understand current trends and aid in decision-making, the research provides an outlook on emerging market trends and the factors driving the growth of the region.

Additionally, it leads readers through segmentation analysis based on several factors, like product type, application, end consumers, etc. A SWOT analysis of each player is also included in the study, along with information on their product lines, production, value, capacity, etc.

The study includes information about import and export, significant players, production, and income based on regional markets in a separate part. The research includes details on significant manufacturers, significant market segments, the range of products, years taken into account, and study objectives.

In addition, the study’s effective SWOT analysis can be used to determine the data’s accuracy.

