Telecom Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market Size, Growth Statistics, Share, Key Players, and Forecast 2032

Report Ocean has released a research study titled “Telecom Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market .” This study offers precise economic forecasts, global assessments, and country-level insights. It provides a comprehensive view of the competitive market and includes an in-depth supply chain analysis to identify significant industry changes. The study explores the current market status, anticipated future growth, technological advancements, investment opportunities, market economics, and financial data. It thoroughly examines the market and offers insights based on a SWOT analysis of the industry.

Telecom Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market is valued approximately USD 155.7 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.0 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. The Telecom Electronic Manufacturing Services companies design, manufacture, assemble, and test electronic components and printed circuit board (PCB) assemblies for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) that are widely used in the telecom sector. Electronic Manufacturing Service provider offers additional onsite services, such as PCB etching, or offer these services via another contractor.

These services further assemble radio frequency identification devices (RFID) and other telecommunication and wireless technologies. The rising demand for mobile phones, telecom products as well as smart electronic devices are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. For instance: as per Statista, the number of smartphone users worldwide was 2.9 billion in 2018 and is expected to rise to 3.8 billion users in 2021. Around 66% of individuals adopts smartphone in 2018, an increase from 63% in 2017 and 58% in 2016, globally, as per Zenith’s Mobile Advertising Forecasts 2017. Similarly, In Asia-Pacific, China holds the highest number of smartphone users with 1.3 billion users as compared to 530 million users in India, according to Zenith’s Mobile Advertising Forecasts 2017. However, the United States is also a significant player in the smartphone market with around 223 million users in 2017. Moreover, it is estimated that ownership of desktop/laptop among the adults in the United States is approximately 74% in 2019, an increase from 73% in 2018

Major market player included in this report are:

Altadox, Inc.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc.

Celestica, Inc.

Compal Electronics, Inc.

Creation Technologies LP

Fabrinet

FLEX LTD. (formerly Flextronics)

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd.

Jabil Circuit, Inc.

Plexus Corporation

MARKET OVERVIEW

The Telecom Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) market has seen substantial growth due to the increasing demand for advanced telecommunications equipment and devices, coupled with the outsourcing of manufacturing processes to specialized service providers.

EMS providers in the telecom sector offer a range of services, including design, engineering, manufacturing, testing, supply chain management, and aftermarket services for telecom equipment such as routers, switches, base stations, antennas, and communication devices.

Telecom companies outsource manufacturing to EMS providers to leverage their expertise, reduce production costs, accelerate time-to-market, and focus on core competencies such as product innovation and marketing.

The evolving landscape of telecommunications, including the transition to 5G technology, Internet of Things (IoT) devices, and increased connectivity demands, drives the need for EMS providers capable of delivering high-quality, technologically advanced telecom equipment.

EMS providers play a crucial role in supporting telecom companies in managing complex supply chains, optimizing inventory, ensuring product quality, and meeting regulatory compliance and industry standards.

The competitive nature of the telecom industry demands agile and responsive manufacturing solutions, prompting telecom companies to partner with EMS providers offering flexibility, scalability, and rapid prototyping capabilities.

Challenges in the Telecom EMS market include global supply chain disruptions, component shortages, geopolitical factors affecting trade, and the need for EMS providers to adapt to rapidly changing technology trends.

Ongoing technological advancements, including automation, artificial intelligence, and digitalization, are being adopted by EMS providers to improve manufacturing processes, enhance productivity, and deliver cost-effective solutions to telecom companies.

The future of Telecom EMS hinges on innovations in smart manufacturing, collaborative partnerships, sustainability initiatives, and the ability of EMS providers to meet the demands for high-quality, customized, and rapidly deployable telecom equipment.

As the telecom industry continues to evolve and demand for advanced telecommunications equipment grows, the Telecom EMS market is expected to witness sustained growth, offering crucial manufacturing support and technological expertise to meet the evolving needs of the telecommunications sector.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Services:

Electronic design & engineering

Electronics assembly

Electronic manufacturing

Supply chain management

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary Introduction Methodology Market Overview Market Analysis Market Size and Forecast Market Trends Market Dynamics Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Competitive Scenario Key Players Regional Analysis Regional Market Overview Market Size and Forecast by Region Product/Service Analysis Product/Service Overview Market Size and Forecast by Product/Service End-User Analysis End-User Overview Market Size and Forecast by End-User Industry Structure Key Findings and Recommendations Conclusion

