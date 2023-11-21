Mobile Security Market Size, Analysis, Key Segments, Share, Growth, and Forecast 2032

Report Ocean has released a research study titled “Mobile Security Market.” This study offers precise economic forecasts, global assessments, and country-level insights. It provides a comprehensive view of the competitive market and includes an in-depth supply chain analysis to identify significant industry changes. The study explores the current market status, anticipated future growth, technological advancements, investment opportunities, market economics, and financial data. It thoroughly examines the market and offers insights based on a SWOT analysis of the industry.

Mobile Security Market is valued approximately at USD 3.2 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10.7% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Mobile security has become significant in mobile computing all over the world. Within companies, these technologies are triggering profound changes in the organization of information systems; and thus, they have become the source of new risks, thereby accelerating the usage and adoption of mobile security solutions across the globe. Furthermore, the rise in penetration of smartphone around the world, increasing number of mobile threats and breaches, and increasing productivity of employee and enterprise through BYOD are the few factors responsible for the CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

According to Statista, in 2017, the smartphone shipment around the globe were computed around 1.6 billion units in 2017, signifying an expansion of 7.17% from 2014 (nearly 1.3 billion-unit smartphone shipments). As per the International Data Corporation (IDC), during the fourth quarter of 2019, the smartphone suppliers dispatched a total of 369.8 million units of smart phone across the globe. Similarly, as per the Source, around 690 million smartphone users were reported in China in the year 2019, representing an increase from 480 million smartphone users since 2014. Thus, the rise in adoption of smartphone among individual is likely to promote the demand for mobile security all over the world.

Major market player included in this report are:

BlackBerry Limited

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc.

IBM Corp.

Lookout, Inc.

McAfee, LLC

Microsoft Corp.

Quick Heal Technologies Limited

Sophos Ltd.

MobileIron Inc.

MARKET OVERVIEW

The mobile security market has witnessed significant growth due to the widespread adoption of mobile devices, including smartphones, tablets, and wearables, coupled with the increasing number of cyber threats targeting these devices and the data they hold.

Mobile security encompasses measures and solutions aimed at protecting mobile devices, applications, data, networks, and users from various cyber threats, including malware, phishing attacks, data breaches, device theft, and unauthorized access.

With the growing reliance on mobile devices for personal and business purposes, the need to secure sensitive information, financial transactions, and confidential data stored on these devices has become paramount across industries.

Mobile security solutions include antivirus and anti-malware software, encryption tools, secure access controls, mobile device management (MDM) solutions, biometric authentication, and secure communication protocols.

Industries such as banking, healthcare, retail, government, and enterprises heavily invest in mobile security to comply with regulations, protect customer data, maintain confidentiality, and ensure secure mobile access to corporate networks and applications.

Challenges in the mobile security market include the rapid evolution of sophisticated cyber threats, the complexity of securing diverse mobile platforms and operating systems, and the balance between security measures and user experience.

Continuous advancements in mobile security technologies, such as machine learning, behavioral analytics, and zero-trust security models, are being employed to proactively detect and prevent emerging threats targeting mobile devices.

The increasing adoption of remote work and bring-your-own-device (BYOD) policies in organizations has amplified the importance of robust mobile security strategies to mitigate risks associated with device vulnerabilities and unauthorized access.

The future of the mobile security market is driven by the adoption of 5G networks, Internet of Things (IoT) devices, and the integration of security measures into mobile applications and services to ensure comprehensive protection against evolving threats.

As the reliance on mobile devices continues to grow, the mobile security market is expected to expand further, demanding innovative solutions, enhanced user education on cybersecurity best practices, and a proactive approach to addressing emerging mobile threats.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Offering:

Solutions

Services

By End-Use:

Individuals

Enterprise

By Industry Vertical:

BFSI

Telecom & IT

Retail

Healthcare

Government & Defense

Manufacturing

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary Introduction Methodology Market Overview Market Analysis Market Size and Forecast Market Trends Market Dynamics Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Competitive Scenario Key Players Regional Analysis Regional Market Overview Market Size and Forecast by Region Product/Service Analysis Product/Service Overview Market Size and Forecast by Product/Service End-User Analysis End-User Overview Market Size and Forecast by End-User Industry Structure Key Findings and Recommendations Conclusion

