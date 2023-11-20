India Nano Gold Market 2023: Machinery Requirements and Financial Analysis | CAGR of 17.0% | Nanocomposix, Blacktrace Holdings

The “India Nano Gold Market ” is poised for significant growth from 2023 to 2032, with the market size projected to increase from USD Million in 2023 to USD Million by 2032, exhibiting a substantial Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) during the forecast period. This report offers a comprehensive analysis of the market, including key trends, opportunities, recent developments, and challenges.

In the quest to anticipate market growth, our experts employ a diverse range of methodologies and analytical approaches, including but not limited to S.W.O.T. analysis, P.E.S.T.E.L. analysis, and regression analysis.

India nano gold market was valued at $201.4 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $499.7 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 17.0% from 2020 to 2027. Nano gold or gold nanoparticles/materials are the particles having unique electrical, optical, and magnetic properties due to their shape and size. Nano gold materials or particles are most important in the research areas specially in the field of optoelectronics, chemical & biological sensing, imaging, drug delivery, and others. There are different types of nano gold products produced in different shapes such as rods, sphere, plates, cubes, belt, and others, which are further used in different applications. Advantages associated with gold nanoparticles include unique, physical, chemical & optical properties, high surface area, chemical stability, high drug loading capacity, biocompatibility, controlled dispersity, easy synthesis, and others are expected to drive the demand for nano gold during the studied period.

Rise in demand for nano gold from electronics and healthcare industries is the major factor expected to drive the growth of the India nano gold market during the forecast period. In addition, properties and advantages associated with gold nanoparticles are anticipated to fuel the market growth in the coming years. However, government rules and regulations toward environmental pollution are expected to hinder the growth of the market during the analyzed time frame. On the contrary, rise in awareness and trend toward biological synthesis method and R&D toward use of nano gold in healthcare and electronics applications is projected to create opportunity for key players in the India nano gold market during the forecast period.

India nano gold market is segmented on the basis of type, diameter size, application, and end user. Depending on type, the market is categorized into water soluble, oil soluble, and others. On the basis of diameter size, the market is segmented into less than 40 NM, 40 to 100 NM, 101 to 400 NM, and others. By application, the market is fragmented into imaging, targeted drug delivery, sensors, in vitro diagnostics, probes, catalysis, and others. The end users covered in the study include electronics, healthcare, chemicals, and others.

– Aritech Chemazone Pvt Ltd

– Nanocomposix

– Blacktrace Holdings Ltd

– Mincometsal

– Indian Platinum Private Limited

– Merck KGaA

– Nano Labs

– Nanoshel LLC

– Techinstro

– Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Other players operating in the value chain of the India nano gold market are Nano Research Lab, Nano Research Elements, Nanorex, Nanopartz, Inc., and others.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

– Water Soluble

– Oil Soluble

– Others

By Diameter Size

– Less than 40 nm

– 40 to 100 nm

– 101 to 400 nm

– Others

By Application

– Imaging

– Targeted Drug Delivery

– Sensors

– In Vitro Diagnostics

– Probes

– Catalysis

– Others

By End User

– Electronics

– Healthcare

– Chemicals

– Other

