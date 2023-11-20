Acrylic Resins Market Project Report 2023: Machinery Requirements and Business Plan | Basf Se, Arkema, The Dow Chemical Company

The “Acrylic Resins Market ” is poised for significant growth from 2023 to 2032, with the market size projected to increase from USD Million in 2023 to USD Million by 2032, exhibiting a substantial Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) during the forecast period. This report offers a comprehensive analysis of the market, including key trends, opportunities, recent developments, and challenges.

The global acrylic resins market was valued at $18.7 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $28.3 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2021 to 2028. Acrylic resins is a thermoplastic or thermosetting polymer, which is used as primary binder for coatings and additives. Acrylic resins can be both solvent-based and water-based systems. The density of acrylic resin is in the range 1.02-1.19 g/cc. Acrylic resins have high water resistance, high adhesion, and these are resistant to cracking. Some of the major applications of acrylic resins include paints, coatings, adhesives, and sealants.

In order to be able to fulfill rising demand, the chemical industry invests billions of dollars each year in new and sustaining capital. Chemicals and materials are omnipresent in contemporary life, therefore major changes will be required for chemical makers to function in a changing geopolitical environment on a global scale, either proactively or reactively. Chemical firms will probably need to prepare for difficulties in the upcoming year, such as global inflation and oil price instability.

Market Overview:

Unveiling the Significant Growth Factors:

Market Performance of Leading Companies:

Some of the key players profiled in the report include Basf Se, Arkema, The Dow Chemical Company, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings, Sumitomo Chemical, Dic Corporation, and Dsm.

Surge in demand for acrylic resins in building and construction projects is the major factor that propels the market growth. In addition, owing to high adhesion, acrylic resins are used as primary binders in paints and coatings. Moreover, growth in number of smart city projects in Asia-Pacific and North America further fuel demand for these resins. With rapid urbanization, need for improved infrastructure and residential spaces is expected to play crucial role in the market growth. Total population of Asia-Pacific represent around 60% of total world population and is expected to increase 5.2 billion (0.9 billion increase) by 2050. Furthermore, with rise in demand for sustainable acrylic resins, applications of water-based systems is on the rise in the market. Moreover, water-based acrylic resins are slowly getting prominence in the market and industry players are shifting from alkyl coating to eco-friendly water-based acrylic coatings. Such factors are expected to positively impact the market growth.

COVID-19 Impact

In 2019, the COVID-19 epidemic swept the globe. It brought everything to a halt. It had an impact on the entire world economy. Moreover, a great number of people have also perished. In total, 5,091,465 fatalities and 252,297,094 cases of COVID-19 have been reported worldwide. A majority of the nations on earth were affected by the pandemic. The pandemic brought some kind of loss in the majority of industries. The epidemic caused a slowdown in the chemical industry as well. According to Statista, the business generated over US$ 3.94 trillion in worldwide sales in 2019. An all-time high of US$5.4 trillion in revenue was produced by the sector in 2014.

However, adverse effects of solvent-based acrylic resins and environment regulations regarding high volatile organic contents (VOCs) restrict the market growth. Rapid application of solvent-based acrylic resins may cause serious headache, dizziness, and light?headedness progressing to unconsciousness.

in projected timeframe. Sustainable solution is the main goal of developing green or bio-based paints and coating systems. Environment sustainability encompasses every stage of coating’s life cycle i.e., from raw material to resin manufacturing and formulation level. Such developments are expected to provide new market opportunities in the coming years.

The global acrylic resins market is segmented on the basis of solvency, application, end-user, and region. On the basis of solvency, it is divided into water-based, solvent-based, and others. By application, it is categorized into paints & coatings, adhesives & sealants, elastomers, and others. By end-user, the market is classified into building & construction, paper & paperboard, consumer goods, automotive, electrical & electronics, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key benefits for stakeholders

– The global acrylic resins market analysis covers in-depth information of major industry participants.

– Porter’s five forces analysis helps analyze the potential of buyers & suppliers and the competitive scenario of the industry for strategy building.

– Major countries have been mapped according to their individual revenue contribution to the regional market.

– The report provides in-depth analysis of the global acrylic resins market forecast for the period 2021-2028.

– The report outlines the current global acrylic resins market trends and future estimations of the market from 2020 to 2028 to understand the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets.

– The key drivers, restraints, & market opportunity and their detailed impact analysis are explained in the study.

Major Segments of the Acrylic Resins Market :

The research report includes specific market segments based on region (country), manufacturers, type, and application. Each segment provides information about production and consumption during the forecast period, aiding in the identification of key factors that contribute to market growth.

Key market segments

– By Type

– Water based

– Solvent based

– By Application

– Paints & Coatings

– Adhesives & Sealants

– Others

– By End-User

– Building & Construction

– Automotive

– Electronics

– Packaging

– Others

– By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Australia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Brazil

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA

