Ceramide Market Manufacturing Plant Report 2023 | Project Details, Machinery Requirements and Cost Involved | Manufacturing Plant Report 2024 | Project Details, Machinery Requirements and Cost Involved

The global ceramide market was valued at $85.0 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $133.8 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2020 to 2027. Ceramide, a type of lipid complex, is present in the intercellular spaces of the epidermis layer of skin. Glycosphingolipids, a type of glycolipid found in plants, contain the ceramide compound. Basically, ceramide consists of sphingosine and fatty acid. Natural ceramide can be extracted from various plant resources such as rice, wheat, and soybeans. In addition, synthetic ceramide can be produced through microbial fermentation of various microorganisms. Ceramide is majorly used in cosmetics and skincare products to improve skin hydration rate and to improve the moisturizing ratio.

Growing prominence of antiaging skincare products and increase in disposable income are the major drivers in the market. Furthermore, rise in aging population in countries such as the U.S., Japan, and UK fuels the demand for various cosmetics and dietary supplements. Ceramide used in skincare and food products can improve skin hydration rate and is effective against various age-related skin disease. Moreover, with rise in disposable income, large number of consumers are spending on personal care and cosmetics products. The application of such products is often considered to improve the quality of life and self-confidence of consumers. Such factors are expected to boost the growth of the ceramide market. Furthermore, with surge in demand of internet and mobile network, the e-commerce and online sales channels are expected to gain traction in the market. For instance, North America and Europe have over 80% internet users, who largely contribute to the online sales of various cosmetics and food supplements.

Market Overview:

Unveiling the Significant Growth Factors:

Market Performance of Leading Companies:

Leading Competitors in the Market:

Moreover, with availability of various online sales channels, rural consumers can purchase specific product at affordable price, which improved consumer engagement. In addition, expansion of supermarket and hypermarket stores in countries such as Canada, the U.S. is targeting new consumer demographics, which is further expected to enhance the market growth. For instance, supermarkets such as Galleria Supermarket and T&T Supermarket offer various imported beauty and personal care products from South Korean brands, which are majorly purchased by Asia consumers.

However, excessive concentration of ceramide in human tissue can lead to various health issues such as diabetes and cardiovascular diseases. Moreover, it has negative impact on metabolism and it is associated with other comorbidities. Such factors may restrict the growth of the market. Nonetheless, shifting consumer trend toward natural products coupled with robust investment in Europe cosmetics industry is expected to create new market opportunities. In Europe, industry players spend at least 5% of their annual revenue in R&D, which consists of 77 innovation facilities and over 28,000 scientists.

The global ceramide market is segmented on the basis of type, process, and application. On the basis of type, it is divided into natural and synthetic. By process, it is categorized into fermentation ceramides and plant extract ceramides. By application, the market is classified into cosmetics, food, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Major players have adopted business expansion, merger, and acquisition to sustain the intense market competition. Some of the key players profiled in the report include Evonik Industries, Toyobo, Cayman Chemical, Arkema, and Doosan Corporation.

COVID-19 scenario analysis

– The rapid spread of COVID-19 pandemic largely impacted the demand from end users of ceramide such as cosmetics and skincare products manufacturers. Lockdown measures and travel restrictions hindered the offline sales of cosmetics and personal care products. Moreover, due to limited social gathering, consumers are leaving home only for essential products. In addition, due to social distancing norms large number of direct sales channels and retail stores witnessed sharp decline in sales of cosmetics product. Countries across the globe-imposed ban on cross-border imports of various goods, which largely impacted the supply chain of ceramide market. Delayed supply of raw materials and increase in lead time affected the production of ceramide and various end products.

– However, the restriction on offline sales channels created new market opportunities for e-commerce, direct-consumer, and click-and-collect sales channels. Many cosmetics products manufacturers reported 200% increase in online sales compared to that of pre-Covid period. Moreover, with new promotion and discounts on online products, the market will slowly improve moving the unsold inventories.

Key benefits for stakeholders

– The global ceramide market analysis covers in-depth information of major industry participants.

– Porter’s five forces analysis helps analyze the potential of buyers & suppliers and the competitive scenario of the industry for strategy building.

– Major countries have been mapped according to their individual revenue contribution to the regional market.

– The report provides in-depth analysis of the global ceramide market forecast for the period 2020-2027.

– The report outlines the current global ceramide market trends and future estimations of the market from 2019 to 2027 to understand the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets.

– The key drivers, restraints, & market opportunity and their detailed impact analysis are explained in the study.

Major Segments of the Ceramide Market:

The research report includes specific market segments based on region (country), manufacturers, type, and application. Each segment provides information about production and consumption during the forecast period, aiding in the identification of key factors that contribute to market growth.

Key market segments

– By Type

– Natural

– Synthetic

– By Process

– Fermentation Ceramides

– Plant Extract Ceramides

– By Application

– Cosmetics

– Food

– Others

– By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Spain

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Australia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Brazil

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

