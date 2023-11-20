Nitrocellulose Market Innovating for the Future of Market Size Staying Ahead of the Curve | GRN Cellulose Pvt. Ltd. Hagedorn, Nitrex Chemicals India Pvt

The “Nitrocellulose Market ” is poised for significant growth from 2023 to 2032, with the market size projected to increase from USD Million in 2023 to USD Million by 2032, exhibiting a substantial Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) during the forecast period. This report offers a comprehensive analysis of the market, including key trends, opportunities, recent developments, and challenges.

The global nitrocellulose market was valued at $0.8 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $1.2 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2020 to 2027. Nitrocellulose is a mixture of nitric esters of cellulose, which is a highly flammable compound. It’s also known as cellulose nitrate and guncotton. Nitrocellulose is a key ingredient in smokeless gunpowder, as well as certain lacquers and paints. Nitrocellulose is made from purified cellulose, which can be used in either cotton linters or wood pulp. Nitrocellulose properties vary depending on cellulose source, reacted acid strength, reaction temperature, reaction time, and acid to cellulose ratio.

In order to be able to fulfill rising demand, the chemical industry invests billions of dollars each year in new and sustaining capital. Chemicals and materials are omnipresent in contemporary life, therefore major changes will be required for chemical makers to function in a changing geopolitical environment on a global scale, either proactively or reactively. Chemical firms will probably need to prepare for difficulties in the upcoming year, such as global inflation and oil price instability.

Nitrocellulose is widely used in printing inks, wood lacquers, and auto refinish paints, which is a major driver of the global nitrocellulose market’s development. Nitrocellulose is also used in explosives, rocket propellants, flash paper, and smokeless gunpowder due to its highly flammable and nontoxic properties. Nitrocellulose is also used in nail varnishes, sterility tests for pharmaceutical products, and lacquer as an aircraft dope in the cosmetic industry. Stringent government regulations related to use in cosmetics due to negative effects, as well as transportation of nitrocellulose due to its flammability, is expected to suppress the market growth to some extent. Recent advances in the global nitrocellulose market, such as the production of compact nitrocellulose-based interferometry biochips for in-situ label-free detection of matrix metalloproteinase 9 (MMP9) related to dry eye disease, are expected to open up new opportunities for players in the market.

Market Overview:

Unveiling the Significant Growth Factors:

Market Performance of Leading Companies:

The global nitrocellulose market is segmented into product, application, and region. Depending on product, the market is divided into M grade cellulose, E grade cellulose and others. On the basis of application, it is differentiated into printing inks, automotive paints, wood coatings, leather finishes, nail varnishes, and others. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

? The report provides in-depth analysis of the global nitrocellulose market along with the current trends and future estimations.

? This report highlights the key drivers, opportunities, and restraints of the market along with the impact analysis during the forecast period.

? Porter’s five forces analysis helps to analyze the potential of the buyers & suppliers and the competitive scenario of the global nitrocellulose industry for strategy building.

? A comprehensive market analysis covers factors that drive and restrain the global nitrocellulose market growth.

? The qualitative data about market dynamics, trends, and developments is provided in the report.

IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON THE GLOBAL NITROCELLULOSE MARKET

– COVID-19 has spread to almost 213 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency on March 11, 2020.

– Some of the major economies suffering the COVID-19 crises include Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the UK, and Norway.

– Nitrocellulose is primarily used in printing inks, automotive paints, wood coatings, leather finishes, nail varnishes, and as an impact of national lockdown, these sectors were experiencing a slight decline in growth rate.

– In many countries, the economy has dropped due to the halt of several industries, especially transport and supply chain. Demand for the product has been hindered, as there is no development due to the lockdown.

– The demand-supply gap, disruptions in raw material procurement, and price volatility are expected to hamper the growth of the chemical industry during the COVID-19 pandemic.

– The automotive industries are facing issues such as delays in receiving nitrocellulose from the manufacturers due to the restriction on the import and export of commodities.

– The pandemic is having a huge impact on the automotive industry. The production of automobiles has been disruptively stopped, contributing to a major loss in the total automotive sectors.

– With the decrease in automotive production, the demand for nitrocellulose has significantly fallen, which is having a major impact on the nitrocellulose market.

– However, the demand for online shopping is increasing in emerging countries and labels, plastic bags, and invoices are used for packaging, which eventually needs printing inks for labeling of deliverable packages. Thus, the increase of e-commerce platform acts as a driver for the nitrocellulose market.

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– EURENCO

– GRN Cellulose Pvt. Ltd. Hagedorn NC

– Hengshui Orient Chemical Co., Ltd.

– Nitrex Chemicals India Pvt. Ltd.

– Nitrocellulose Group

– Nitro Quimica

– North Sichuan Nitrocellulose Corporation

– Synthesia a.s.

– TNC Industrial Co. Ltd.

Major Segments of the Nitrocellulose Market :

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product

– M Grade cellulose

– E Grade Cellulose

– Others

By Application

– Printing inks

– Automotive paints

– Wood coatings

– Leather finishes

– Nail Varnishes

– Others

By Region

o North America

? U.S.

? Canada

? Mexico

o Europe

? Germany

? France

? Spain

? Italy

? UK

? Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

? China

? Japan

? India

? South Korea

? Australia

? Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

? Brazil

? South Africa

? Saudi Arabia

? Rest of LAMEA

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

Key Inquiries Addressed in the Market Analysis

How did the adoption of impact technologies by pharmaceutical and life sciences companies evolve in response to the COVID-19 pandemic?

What is the market outlook for impact technologies during the forecast period from 2023 to 2032?

What are the pivotal trends shaping the impact market, and how will they influence the market in the short-, medium-, and long-term?

What is the end-user sentiment towards impact technologies?

What factors will significantly impact the market in the short-, medium-, and long-term, and how?

What are the primary opportunity areas within the impact market, and what is their potential in the short-, medium-, and long-term?

What strategies are companies adopting in the impact market?

What are the key application areas of impact technologies, and which application is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period from 2023to 2032?

What is the preferred deployment model for impact technologies, and what growth potential do various deployment models offer in the market?

Who are the major end-users of pharmaceutical quality, and what is their respective market share in the impact market?

Which regional market is anticipated to experience the highest growth potential in the impact market throughout the forecast period from 2023to 2032?

Who are the key players in the impact market?

