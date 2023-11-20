Pest Control Market Preparing for the Future of Market Size Trends and Forecasts for Business Success | FMC Corporation, Anticimex

The “Pest Control Market ” is poised for significant growth from 2023 to 2032, with the market size projected to increase from USD Million in 2023 to USD Million by 2032, exhibiting a substantial Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) during the forecast period. This report offers a comprehensive analysis of the market, including key trends, opportunities, recent developments, and challenges.

The global pest control market size was valued at $20.6 billion in2019 and is projected to reach $30.0 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 5.2% in the forecast period. Pesticides are chemicals or mixtures of chemicals that are used for the purpose of mitigating pest damage. Pest control is the management of specific species of insects that are recognized as detrimental to human health. House flies, bed bugs, cockroaches, and others tend to reside in places where there are human activities that can lead to serious health issues; thus, pest management has gained significant importance in the recent years.

In order to be able to fulfill rising demand, the chemical industry invests billions of dollars each year in new and sustaining capital. Chemicals and materials are omnipresent in contemporary life, therefore major changes will be required for chemical makers to function in a changing geopolitical environment on a global scale, either proactively or reactively. Chemical firms will probably need to prepare for difficulties in the upcoming year, such as global inflation and oil price instability.

The growth of the pest control market is attributed to the factors such as increase in urban population all around the world, which has resulted insignificant increase in food sources and conducive living habitats for various pests such as rodents, cockroaches, and mosquitoes. This has resulted in increased demand for pest control management across the world. In addition, rapid migration is being witnessed from rural areas to urban centers, being more prevalent in developing countries such as India. This has further increased the population density of urban areas, which in turns is anticipated to fuel the demand for pest control products and services.

Rise in concern of consumers from residential and commercial sectors toward maintaining health and hygiene has escalated the adoption of pest control products and services. Moreover, considerable rise has been witnessed in the prevalence of diseases caused by different kind of pests; hence, making it essential to control them. However, health and environmental hazards caused by pesticides, due to their chemical content, is the significant factor anticipated to hamper the market growth during the forecast period. The global pest control market is segmented on the basis of type, pest type, application, and region. Depending on type, the market is categorized into chemical, mechanical, biological, and others. On the basis of pest type, it is classified into insects, termites, rodents, and others. The applications covered in the study include commercial, residential, agriculture, industrial, and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Market Overview:

Unveiling the Significant Growth Factors:

Market Performance of Leading Companies:

COVID-19 Impact

1.1. Key benefits for stakeholders

– Porter’s five forces analysis helps analyze the potential of buyers & suppliers and the competitive scenario of the industry for strategy building.

– It outlines the current trends and future estimations of the market from 2019 to 2027 to understand the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets.

– The major countries in the region have been mapped according to their individual revenue contribution to the regional market.

– The key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their detailed impact analysis are explained in the study.

– The profiles of key players and their key strategic developments are enlisted in the report.

Key players in the global pest control market are:

1. Anticimex

2. BASF SE

3. Bayer AG

4. Cleankill Pest Control

5. Dodson Pest Control Inc.

6. Eastern Pest Control

7. Eco Environmental Services Ltd.

8. Ecolab

9. FMC Corporation

10. JG Pest Control

11. Lindsey Pest Services

12. NBC Environment

13. Rentokil Initial plc

14. Rollins Inc.

15. Syngenta

16. The Service Master Global Holdings Inc.

Major Segments of the Pest Control Market :

The research report includes specific market segments based on region (country), manufacturers, type, and application. Each segment provides information about production and consumption during the forecast period, aiding in the identification of key factors that contribute to market growth.

Key market segments

– By Type

– Chemical

– Mechanical

– Biological

– Other

– By Pest Type

– Insects

– Termites

– Rodents

– Other

– By Application

– Commercial

– Residential

– Agriculture

– Industrial

– Other

– By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o U.K.

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Australia

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Brazil

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

