Taiwan News Poll of Polls, Nov 20

TAICHUNG (Taiwan News) — Though talks are ongoing between the Kuomintang (KMT) and the Taiwan People's Party (TPP) about a joint unity ticket in the presidential race, the previous agreement between the two parties based on opinion polling has broken down on different interpretations of an acceptable margin of error.

With Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) saying he intends to continue running until the end as the TPP's candidate and the KMT candidate Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) declaring he intends to persevere on his own journey to the end, it is looking less likely that an agreement will be reached. For the last two weeks, Hou and Ko have been effectively tied in Taiwan News' poll of polls.

Meanwhile, Ko is still in communication with independent candidate Terry Gou (郭台銘) and there is speculation about some kind of tie-up between them. Gou has not been releasing a public itinerary for weeks, nor holding major campaign events and his support continues to slide and hit a new low of 6.72%.

Candidates must register by the end of the workday Friday (Nov. 24), so if there is to be any consolidation in the race, it will have to happen by then. This poll is released every five days and the next one will cover polling done through to the end of Saturday (Nov. 25).

This is a weighted average of surveys released over the last 15 days. For more information about how individual polls are weighted, click here. (Taiwan News graphic)