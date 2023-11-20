Ukraine updates: US defense chief on surprise visit to Kyiv

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Monday reaffirmed Washington's support to Kyiv while he was on an unannounced visit to the Ukrainian capital.

The regional governor of Kherson, in southern Ukraine, said two people were killed after Russian shelling hit a parking lot.

Ukraine's military has reported repelling dozens of attacks by Russian forces in eastern Ukrainian territories.

Here's a look at the latest developments of Russia's war in Ukraine from Monday, November 20.

In Kyiv, US defense secretary pledges ongoing support

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin arrived in Kyiv on Monday on an unannounced visit to Ukraine.

"I’m here today to deliver an important message: the United States will continue to stand with Ukraine in their fight for freedom against Russia’s aggression, both now and into the future," Austin said in a post on social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

The trip to Kyiv is Austin's second visit since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

While the US has been providing tens of billions in aid to help Ukraine defend itself, President Joe Biden's administration has faced increasing resistance over continued US support from hard-line Republicans.

Next month, the US will host a joint US-Ukraine military industry conference in Washington.

Kyiv is looking to ramp up efforts to produce its own weapons amid concerns that Western supplies of arms may be faltering.

Ukraine's military reports repelling dozens of Russian attacks

Multiple Russian attacks along the nearly 1,000-kilometer (621-mile) front in eastern Ukraine have been repelled, according to senior Ukrainian military leadership.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that it had recorded 46 "combat clashes" on Sunday.

The focal points of the attacks were the eastern cities of Maryinka and Avdiivka, located near the Russian-controlled city of Donetsk.

Ukraine's military reported that "there are dead and wounded among the civilian population" as a result of the Russian attacks, but did not provide any figures.

Russian forces have been trying to surround the Ukrainian defenders embedded in Avdiivka for weeks.

According to British military intelligence, cold and wet autumn weather is making it increasingly difficult for both sides.

2 killed in Kherson shelling — local governor

The regional governor of Kherson on Monday said two people had been killed after Russian shelling hit a parking lot in the southern Ukrainian city.

Kherson Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said in a Telegram post that the two dead were drivers for "a private transport business."

Prokudin's post was accompanied with pictures of destroyed cars and firefighters working at the scene.

Since they were pushed out of the regional capital by Ukrainian troops last year, Russian forces have regularly shelled Kherson from across the Dnipro River.