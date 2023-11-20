Shakira reaches settlement to avoid Spain tax fraud trial

Colombian singer Shakira reached a settlement with Spanish prosecutors and will avoid going to trial for allegedly failing to pay €14.5 million ($15.7 million) on income tax earned between 2012 and 2014, a court in Barcelona said Monday.

The pop superstar will be fined over €7.3 million.

The case against Shakira

The matter centered around how much time the singer spent in Spain between 2012 and 2014, with authorities alleging that she spent more than half of that period in the country and was therefore required to pay taxes.

Prosecutors said say she moved to Spain after her relationship with former FC Barcelona defender Gerard Pique became public in 2011, but maintained official tax residency in the Bahamas until 2015.

Shakira's lawyers argued that until 2014, she was leading what they called a "nomadic life" and earned most of her income from international tours.

Singer settles on account of her children

Shakira, whose hit singles include "Whenever, Wherever" and the 2010 World Cup song "Waka Waka," denied the allegations saying that she only moved to Spain on a full-time basis in 2015.

The artist said in a statement that she agreed to settle the matter for the sake of her two sons.

"I need to move past the stress and emotional toll of the last several years and focus on the things I love — my kids and all the opportunities to come in my career, including my upcoming world tour and my new album," Shakira said in the statement issued by her lawyers.

kb/wmr (AFP, Reuters)