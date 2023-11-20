Taiwan’s Asus to set up server production line in US

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese computer, phone, and electronics maker Asus said last week that it intends to build a server production line in the U.S.

The company has begun its U.S. production project in Silicon Valley where they are looking to assemble semi-finished parts for its growing server system business, Jackie Hsu (許祐嘉), senior vice president of Asus, told Nikkei Asia. Hsu said the U.S. facility will allow the company to be closer to its North American customers.

The company is looking to tap into the growing demand for AI-powered equipment with its American plant. Production is slated to begin by early 2024, according to Nikkei Asia.

In addition, Asus is also constructing another facility in Taoyuan to manufacture motherboards, graphics cards, mini PCs, and server-related products, per Nikkei Asia. Production for the new Taoyuan plant is expected to begin in 2024.

Meanwhile, the company is also mulling whether or not to establish an assembly production line in Europe or other places to meet customer demand, Hsu said. Asus is also ramping up its mini PC and smart manufacturing businesses as the consumer electronics sector as a whole remains sluggish, the report said.