Mountain of trash catches fire in Taiwan's Miaoli County

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Firefighters told Miaoli residents to close their doors and windows on Monday afternoon (Nov. 20) after a mountain of garbage caught fire at the county’s Xishan Landfill at around 12 p.m.

It is expected that an electrical transformer box on a telephone pole exploded for an as yet unknown reason, starting the fire, per CNA. No injuries have been reported.

Ten firetrucks and 21 firefighters were dispatched to fight the blaze, and had the fire contained by around 1.30 p.m. Firefighters contained it by creating a water barrier and dousing the burning trash.

Miaoli City Mayor Chiu Chen-chun (邱鎮軍) also went to the landfill to monitor the situation. Chiu said that after reviewing security footage, sparks from the electrical transformer were suspected to have caused the blaze, but added that the exact cause was yet to be determined.

Thick black smoke from the fire led the fire department to issue a warning for residents nearby to close their doors and windows temporarily. The smoke reportedly emitted an acrid smell and could be seen from several kilometers away.



Smoke from the fire rising over a hill in Miaoli on Monday. (Facebook, Chou Ting-tou photo)



Firefighters observe the blaze. (Facebook, Liu Chiung-yao photo)