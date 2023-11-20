50,000 attend DPP campaign rally in Kaohsiung

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Approximately 50,000 people attended a campaign rally for Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) presidential candidate Lai Ching-te (賴清德) in Kaohsiung on Sunday (Nov. 19), according to the party's election office.

The attendance far exceeded initial projections, which put the crowd at 30,000, per Liberty Times, indicating momentum for the DPP as the TPP-KMT joint ticket frays over polling data interpretation. Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) candidate Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) also held a rally in New Taipei, which drew 4,000 attendees.

In his speech, Lai talked about the rebirth of Kaohsiung after Mayor Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁) was elected in 2020, leading to major infrastructure projects. For example, Lai said that an extension of Gangshan Road will be opened to traffic next year, making city transportation more accessible.



Huge crowds turn out to support Lai Ching-te in Kaohsiung. (Facebook, DPP photo)

Lai also talked about welcoming back Taiwanese business people, with many investing in Kaohsiung as the municipal government has built a 5G AIoT park in Asia Bay. "I look forward to the election and choosing the right people to take the right path, so Chen and I can fight for the future of Taiwan and Kaohsiung," said Lai.

Lai said he invited more than 200 experts and scholars for the “Project of Hope” to lay the foundation for Taiwan's future. Part of the project includes continuing President Tsai Ing-wen's (蔡英文) national care plan for kids between ages zero and six to reduce the burden on young couples.

Lai also pledged to develop the Long-Term Care Act 2.0, which established 12,000 long-term care bases for elderly people across Taiwan. He said he would also promote version 3.0.

Lai also brought up Taiwan’s improved ties with the international community and mentioned TSMC founder Morris Chang’s (張忠謀) attendance at the APEC meeting in the U.S. Lai said that more countries are eager to strengthen cooperation with Taiwan.



Lai's warm reception in Kaohsiung. (Facebook, DPP photo)

Lai urged the crowd to steer clear of a potential KMT-TPP alliance and instead put their faith in him. He said to be wary of KMT statements that say supporting the DPP will lead more young people into the battlefield.