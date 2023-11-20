Enterprise video Market Demand, Size, Key Players, Share, Revenue and Forecast 2032

Report Ocean has released a research study titled “Enterprise video Market .” This study offers precise economic forecasts, global assessments, and country-level insights. It provides a comprehensive view of the competitive market and includes an in-depth supply chain analysis to identify significant industry changes. The study explores the current market status, anticipated future growth, technological advancements, investment opportunities, market economics, and financial data. It thoroughly examines the market and offers insights based on a SWOT analysis of the industry.

Enterprise Video Market is valued at approximately USD 15 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.3% over the forecast period 2020-2027. An Enterprise Video is a platform used for video communication within business environments. It includes corporate learning, live streaming, social intranet, and customer support and maintenance. An enterprise video offers secure and central video asset management. Additionally, it provides users access to a host of video use cases. Growth of media players resulting to rise of digital content volumes and rise of active users are the key drivers for the growth of the market.

For Instance, According to IBEF, it is estimated that India’s advertisement revenue in FY22 will cross Rs. 789 billion (US$ 10.81 billion) from Rs. 726 billion (US$ 9.94 billion) in FY20. Therefore, this factor may strengthen the adoption enterprise EDI for market across the globe. Moreover, the rise to need of improving employee productivity and operation efficiency around the world are the few factors responsible for the CAGR of the market during the forecast period. Around 98 percent of staff said they faced irritation from disruptions during video meetings while working from home, according to a Cisco global survey based on the future of work. However, poor network and infrastructure issue are the factors that restraining the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of the global Asphalt Plant market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to presence of large number of multinational companies in the region. Whereas Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027, owing to shift from traditional media to digital media.

Major market player included in this report are:

IBM

Microsoft

Cisco

Adobe

Avaya

Poly

LogMeIn

Ring Central

Zoom Video Communications

Google

Here’s a deep analysis of this sector across various industries:

Market Overview : The enterprise video market includes video conferencing, live streaming, on-demand video content, video content management systems (CMS), webinars, and interactive video platforms used by businesses for internal and external communication.

: Remote Work and Collaboration : With the rise of remote work, enterprise video solutions have become integral for virtual meetings, team collaboration, and communication among distributed teams. Video conferencing platforms facilitate real-time interactions, enhancing collaboration and productivity.

: Corporate Communication and Training : Enterprises use video for internal communication, including corporate announcements, executive messages, and training programs. Video-based training modules enable efficient and engaging learning experiences for employees.

: Marketing and Customer Engagement : Video is a powerful tool for marketing and customer engagement. Enterprises utilize video content for product demonstrations, advertising, customer support, and brand storytelling, fostering better engagement and conversion rates.

: Industry-specific Applications : Healthcare: Video conferencing and telemedicine solutions enable remote consultations, medical education, and patient care, improving access to healthcare services. Education: Enterprise video platforms support remote learning, online courses, virtual classrooms, and lecture capture systems for educational institutions. Finance: Video banking and financial advisory services utilize video interactions to enhance customer engagement and provide personalized financial advice.

: Technological Advancements : AI and Analytics: Integration of AI-driven features like speech recognition, natural language processing, and sentiment analysis enhances video search capabilities, content recommendations, and audience engagement analysis. Cloud-based Solutions: Cloud-based video platforms offer scalability, flexibility, and accessibility, allowing businesses to easily deploy and manage video content across multiple devices and locations.

: Security and Compliance : Enterprises prioritize security measures to protect sensitive video content and ensure compliance with data privacy regulations. Encryption, access controls, and secure authentication methods are implemented to safeguard video assets.

: Vendor Landscape and Competition : The enterprise video market comprises various vendors offering diverse solutions, including video conferencing providers, content management systems, streaming platforms, and specialized video analytics companies. Vendors differentiate their offerings based on features, scalability, ease of integration, security measures, and user experience.

: Market Growth and Adoption : The enterprise video market is witnessing rapid growth due to increasing demand for remote collaboration tools, digital transformation initiatives, and the shift towards video-based communication across industries.

: Challenges and Future Trends :

: Challenges include network bandwidth limitations, ensuring seamless integration with existing IT infrastructure, addressing interoperability issues, and maintaining user engagement with video content.

Future trends may involve the integration of virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) technologies, the use of immersive video experiences, further advancements in AI-driven video analytics, and increased focus on interactive video solutions.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Solution

Services

By Deployment mode:

Cloud

On-premises

By Application:

Corporate Communications

Training and Development

Marketing and Client Management

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary Introduction Methodology Market Overview Market Analysis Market Size and Forecast Market Trends Market Dynamics Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Competitive Scenario Key Players Regional Analysis Regional Market Overview Market Size and Forecast by Region Product/Service Analysis Product/Service Overview Market Size and Forecast by Product/Service End-User Analysis End-User Overview Market Size and Forecast by End-User Industry Structure Key Findings and Recommendations Conclusion

