Non-dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Market Analysis, Overview, Trends, Key Players, Revenue, Drivers and Forecast 2032

Non-dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Market is valued approximately USD 372 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.20 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. A non-dispersive Infrared sensor is a spectroscopic sensor which is generally used as a gas detector. In the sensor no dispersive element such as prism or diffraction grating is used to separate out the broadband light into a narrow spectrum suitable for gas sensing. The Modern NDIR sensors use Microelectromechanical systems (MEMs) or Mid IR LED sources. The growing application of these sensors in Gas Detection drives the market growth. As with the boost in the Food Processing and Storage Industry the demand for NDIR CO2 sensors increase.

Food items such as Fruits, vegetables, fish and meat are packaged in efficient order to ensure their freshness through Modified Atmospheric packaging (MAP). The process includes modifying the composition of internal atmosphere of food packages which includes gases such as CO2, oxygen and nitrogen. The NDIR sensors detect the amount of CO2 in packaging which in appropriate levels extends the shelf life of fruits and vegetables. The growing demand for packaged and confectionary food items drives the market growth. As per China Food Industry Association’s internal Food Industry Summary report 2018 the food processing industry reached to USD 1.47 trillion in 2017 demonstrating an increase of 6.3% over its value from the previous year. As per Food Processing Ingredients report of 2019 the food processing industry accounted to USD 119.6 billion in 2017 with Output Food exports of USD 35.3 billion. Further, increasing demand for these sensors in the medical industry for detection of gases augments the market growth. However, intense pricing pressure resulting in decreased average selling price impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Although, technological advancements present a lucrative opportunity for the market.

Major market player included in this report are:

Amphenol

Honeywell International Inc

Senseair AB

S+S Regeltechnik GmbH

Dynament

MIPEX TECHNOLOGY

Gas Sensing Solutions

Nano Environmental Technology S.r.l. (N.E.T.)

Zhengzhou Winsen Electronics Technology Co., Ltd.

ELT Sensor Corp.

here’s an in-depth breakdown of key points for analyzing the Non-dispersive Infrared (NDIR) market within the industry:

Market Overview : Provide a detailed overview of the Non-dispersive Infrared (NDIR) market, emphasizing its historical growth, current market size, and anticipated future trends. Discuss the technology’s application areas and its significance across industries.

: Provide a detailed overview of the Non-dispersive Infrared (NDIR) market, emphasizing its historical growth, current market size, and anticipated future trends. Discuss the technology’s application areas and its significance across industries. Technology Advancements : Analyze recent technological advancements in NDIR sensors, detectors, and related components. Explore improvements in accuracy, sensitivity, and miniaturization that are driving market expansion.

: Analyze recent technological advancements in NDIR sensors, detectors, and related components. Explore improvements in accuracy, sensitivity, and miniaturization that are driving market expansion. Market Segmentation : Segment the NDIR market based on applications such as gas analysis (e.g., carbon dioxide, methane), breath analysis, air quality monitoring, and industrial process control. Analyze growth opportunities and challenges within each segment.

: Segment the NDIR market based on applications such as gas analysis (e.g., carbon dioxide, methane), breath analysis, air quality monitoring, and industrial process control. Analyze growth opportunities and challenges within each segment. Competitive Landscape : Profile major players in the NDIR market, outlining their product portfolios, market share, geographical presence, and strategies. Evaluate their R&D efforts, partnerships, and mergers & acquisitions influencing the market.

: Profile major players in the NDIR market, outlining their product portfolios, market share, geographical presence, and strategies. Evaluate their R&D efforts, partnerships, and mergers & acquisitions influencing the market. Regulatory Impact : Discuss the regulatory landscape governing NDIR technology, including compliance standards related to environmental monitoring, safety regulations, and health standards. Evaluate how these regulations shape market dynamics and technological innovation.

: Discuss the regulatory landscape governing NDIR technology, including compliance standards related to environmental monitoring, safety regulations, and health standards. Evaluate how these regulations shape market dynamics and technological innovation. Market Drivers and Challenges : Identify and analyze the key drivers fueling market growth (such as increasing environmental concerns, demand for precise gas analysis) and challenges (like calibration issues, cost constraints, or competition from alternative technologies) affecting market expansion.

: Identify and analyze the key drivers fueling market growth (such as increasing environmental concerns, demand for precise gas analysis) and challenges (like calibration issues, cost constraints, or competition from alternative technologies) affecting market expansion. Regional Analysis : Conduct an in-depth analysis of the NDIR market across different regions or countries. Highlight regional variations in adoption rates, market trends, regulatory frameworks, and emerging opportunities.

: Conduct an in-depth analysis of the NDIR market across different regions or countries. Highlight regional variations in adoption rates, market trends, regulatory frameworks, and emerging opportunities. Emerging Applications : Explore emerging applications of NDIR technology beyond traditional uses. Assess its potential in new industries or innovative uses, such as healthcare, automotive, agriculture, or aerospace.

: Explore emerging applications of NDIR technology beyond traditional uses. Assess its potential in new industries or innovative uses, such as healthcare, automotive, agriculture, or aerospace. Market Forecast and Growth Projections : Provide a comprehensive forecast of the NDIR market’s growth trajectory, including market size projections, expected CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate), and foreseeable trends over a defined period.

: Provide a comprehensive forecast of the NDIR market’s growth trajectory, including market size projections, expected CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate), and foreseeable trends over a defined period. Consumer Acceptance and Adoption: Investigate consumer perspectives, preferences, and adoption trends regarding NDIR-based products or solutions. Understand customer needs and behaviors to guide product development and marketing strategies.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Gas Type:

Carbon dioxide

Hydrocarbons

By Application:

Monitoring

HVAC

Detection and Analysis

By Vertical:

Industrial & Manufacturing

Oil & Gas

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary Introduction Methodology Market Overview Market Analysis Market Size and Forecast Market Trends Market Dynamics Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Competitive Scenario Key Players Regional Analysis Regional Market Overview Market Size and Forecast by Region Product/Service Analysis Product/Service Overview Market Size and Forecast by Product/Service End-User Analysis End-User Overview Market Size and Forecast by End-User Industry Structure Key Findings and Recommendations Conclusion

