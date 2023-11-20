India Mobile Healthcare Market: An Exclusive Study on Upcoming Trends and Growth 2023-2032

As part of the final report, an analysis will be included to examine the effects of the Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19 on the India Mobile Healthcare industry.

New Industry Report on India Mobile Healthcare Market Status and Prospects [2023-2032] has been released. The report is 100 pages long and provides an overview of the business with key types and applications along with the industrial chain structure. It includes information about the global market, such as development trends, competitive landscape analysis, key regions, and their development status.

The market was valued at INR 107.51 Billion in 2021. It is expected to reach INR 545.38 Billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 29% during the FY 2022 to FY 2027 period.

Market insights

The rapid penetration of smartphones and the internet, as well as supportive government policies have propelled the growth of the market. The second wave of COVID-19 fuelled the adoption of mobile healthcare as a comprehensive strategic plan for disease management. In the wake of the pandemic, it is being used actively to maintain social distancing and for contact tracing, disease monitoring, and exchanging data. However, the uncertain performance of various mobile healthcare solutions and inadequate technology infrastructure are major challenges to its adoption.

Segment insights:

The market is categorized into two key segments Devices and services. The devices segment consists of wearables and monitoring gadgets that are expensive for low-income groups. The services segment comprises healthcare apps, which offer similar functions such as heart rate and blood pressure monitoring, and sleep tracking at considerably low prices. They even come with free trials for customers.

A major section of the population prefers healthcare applications because they work easily on mobile devices, are affordable, and are interoperable, which is not the case for devices. The increased adoption of mobile healthcare apps, owing to improved healthcare delivery and clinical outcomes is projected to drive the growth of the mobile healthcare services market.

The demand for health condition management apps is expected to spurt during the forecast period. This is because of the increase in the adoption rate of disease-specific apps, online consultation apps, women’s health and pregnancy apps, and medication reminder apps. Also, sensor technologies can be utilized to make mobile devices important components of diagnosis as diagnostic tools to address several real-life challenges.

Impact of COVID-19:

The healthcare industry witnessed radical changes in terms of consumer behavior. Some of the key changes are the adoption of connected devices, focus on disease prevention, and enhanced patient engagement. COVID-19 has disrupted the nationwide healthcare system and has positively impacted the mobile healthcare market.

Digital and e-services platforms such as e-pharmacy and online consultation further developed because of the pandemic. Mobile healthcare has the potential to grow into a large market since it has gained momentum recently. The second wave of COVID-19 led to a tremendous boost in sales and aftermath of the third wave is projected to add to this growth.

The sale of devices such as pulse oximeters, blood pressure monitors, digital thermometers, and glucometers had surged in the second quarter of 2020. Amazon and Flipkart have witnessed a record spike in the sale of SpO2 oximeters; since April 2021.

Competitive insights

The mobile healthcare market comprises various start-ups that face intense competition from each other. The players are focused on scaling up their businesses and portfolios to address the high potential of the market.

On June 8th, 2022, the Bureau of Economic Analysis and U.S. Census Bureau released a report detailing the recovery of the U.S. market and international trade. The report highlighted the significant growth in exports and imports, with exports reaching $300 billion in April 2022, an increase of $13.4 billion, and imports amounting to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. Despite the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy, the U.S. market is showing signs of recovery.

However, the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries are still feeling the effects of the pandemic, which is creating a large market for India Mobile Healthcare. As the recovery of the U.S. market continues, there will be a direct impact on these industries, and the demand for India Mobile Healthcare is likely to increase. The report highlights the need for businesses to stay informed about market trends and adjust their strategies accordingly to take advantage of emerging opportunities in this evolving landscape.

Intricacies of COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The pandemic of COVID-19 has also reduced the availability of and demand for non-COVID-19-related medical treatment. A wide range of treatments, including emergency care for acute diseases, routine check-ups, and recommended cancer screenings, are being postponed or avoided by patients. Undiagnosed illnesses and a failure to intervene early will have serious long-term health consequences. COVID-19 has accelerated a variety of existing and emerging healthcare trends, including changing consumer attitudes and habits, the convergence of life science and health care, rapid advances in digital health technologies, and new talent and care delivery models, to name a few.

In-depth Analysis of the Russia-Ukraine War Impact:

Global industries were impacted by the Russia-Ukraine War, which started in February 2022. There have been widespread announcements of strict travel restrictions over Ukrainian airspace. The market in 2022 has been damaged by the Russia-Ukraine War.

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine raises defense spending and fortifies NATO nations’ armed forces. Due to Russia’s invasion, the majority of European nations have raised their defense budget. Germany earmarked USD 109 billion, which is more than the whole cost of the military in 2021, increasing its defense spending above 2% of GDP.

