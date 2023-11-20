India Pharmaceutical Export Market In-detail Analysis and COVID-19 Effect on Industry (2023-2032)

As part of the final report, an analysis will be included to examine the effects of the Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19 on the India Pharmaceutical Export industry.

New Industry Report on India Pharmaceutical Export Market Status and Prospects [2023-2032] has been released. The report is 100 pages long and provides an overview of the business with key types and applications along with the industrial chain structure. It includes information about the global market, such as development trends, competitive landscape analysis, key regions, and their development status. The report also examines advanced approaches and plans, as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. It analyzes import/export utilities, market figures, cost, price, revenue, and gross productivity of the market.

Pharmaceutical exports rose by 24.48% between FY 2020 and FY 2021 to reach INR 1,437.38 Bn in FY 2021.

Market insights:

The pharmaceutical industry has witnessed rapid growth in the past few decades and is expected to develop further, owing to huge export possibilities. The business caters to 50% of the global demand of various vaccines, 40% of generic medicines demand in the US, and 25% of all medication in the UK.

This was despite the global industry reduced by almost 2% in 2020 on account of COVID-19. As of 2021, nearly all medicines made domestically were low-cost generic drugs that comprise most of pharmaceutical export of the country.

Impact of COVID-19:

The onslaught of COVID-19 and the nationwide lockdown severely impacted the healthcare and pharmaceutical infrastructure, and the countrys economy. Travel restrictions, shortage of workforce, disruption in world trade, and bottleneck in logistics impacted the supply chain of pharmaceutical products. During the second wave, key market players took major steps as per regulatory guidelines with smart solutions to tackle the supply-demand gap. As of 2021, India shipped over INR 1,349 Bn worth drugs to over 200 nations, ranging from the highly regulated markets in North America and Europe to countries with small pharmaceutical markets.

Competitive insights:

Major players such as Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Limited, Aurobindo Pharma Limited, Lupin Limited, and Dr. Roddy’s Laboratories Limited have made huge strides in their net revenue. This is because of government initiatives that propelled export possibilities.

On June 8th, 2022, the Bureau of Economic Analysis and U.S. Census Bureau released a report detailing the recovery of the U.S. market and international trade. The report highlighted the significant growth in exports and imports, with exports reaching $300 billion in April 2022, an increase of $13.4 billion, and imports amounting to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. Despite the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy, the U.S. market is showing signs of recovery.

However, the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries are still feeling the effects of the pandemic, which is creating a large market for India Pharmaceutical Export. As the recovery of the U.S. market continues, there will be a direct impact on these industries, and the demand for India Pharmaceutical Export is likely to increase. The report highlights the need for businesses to stay informed about market trends and adjust their strategies accordingly to take advantage of emerging opportunities in this evolving landscape.

In-depth Analysis of the Russia-Ukraine War Impact:

Global industries were impacted by the Russia-Ukraine War, which started in February 2022. There have been widespread announcements of strict travel restrictions over Ukrainian airspace. The market in 2022 has been damaged by the Russia-Ukraine War.

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine raises defense spending and fortifies NATO nations’ armed forces. Due to Russia’s invasion, the majority of European nations have raised their defense budget. Germany earmarked USD 109 billion, which is more than the whole cost of the military in 2021, increasing its defense spending above 2% of GDP.

To gain a better understanding of market conditions, a Five Forces analysis is conducted, which includes an assessment of the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.

Additionally, a PESTLE analysis is performed to evaluate the external factors that may impact the market:

Political factors : This includes political policies and stability, as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies.

: This includes political policies and stability, as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies. Economic factors : Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates are all considered under this category.

: Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates are all considered under this category. Social factors : Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles are taken into account when analyzing the social factors that may affect the market.

: Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles are taken into account when analyzing the social factors that may affect the market. Technological factors : Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development are evaluated to determine the potential impact on the market.

: Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development are evaluated to determine the potential impact on the market. Legal factors : Employment legislation, consumer law, health and safety regulations, and international trade restrictions are among the legal factors that may affect the market.

: Employment legislation, consumer law, health and safety regulations, and international trade restrictions are among the legal factors that may affect the market. Environmental factors: Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability are all taken into consideration when assessing the potential impact of environmental factors on the market.

Our India Pharmaceutical Export Market Report is a comprehensive analysis of the market, providing valuable insights for businesses looking to invest in this industry.

