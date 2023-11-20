India Non-alcoholic Beverages Market Estimated to Experience a Hike in Growth by 2032

As part of the final report, an analysis will be included to examine the effects of the Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19 on the India Non-alcoholic Beverages industry.

New Industry Report on India Non-alcoholic Beverages Market Status and Prospects [2023-2032] has been released. The report is 100 pages long and provides an overview of the business with key types and applications along with the industrial chain structure. It includes information about the global market, such as development trends, competitive landscape analysis, key regions, and their development status. The report also examines advanced approaches and plans, as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. It analyzes import/export utilities, market figures, cost, price, revenue, and gross productivity of the market.

The non-alcoholic beverages market in India was valued at INR 336.50 Billion in FY 2020. It is expected to reach INR 1,131.52 Billion by FY 2027, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.69% during the forecast period.

Market insights:

The traditional non-alcoholic beverages market has been facing a lot of challenges due to a decline in the demand for traditional carbonated soft drinks due to loaded sugar and artificial sweeteners, lack of skilled workforce, and huge capital costs. Consumers changing preferences, coupled with innovations in product packaging and sizing to improve affordability, has led to a rise in the consumption of non-alcoholic beverages in the country.

Segment insights:

The non-alcoholic beverages market is categorized into two segments carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. The carbonated beverages market segment was valued at INR 134.60 Bn in FY 2020 and is expected to reach a value of INR 349.64 Bn by FY 2027, expanding at a CAGR of ~15.12% during the FY 2022 to FY 2027 period. The non-carbonated beverages segment in India was valued at INR 153.33 Bn in FY 2020. It is expected to reach INR 781.88 Bn by FY 2027, expanding at a CAGR of ~20.52% during the FY 2022 to FY 2027 period.

The carbonated beverages segment is anticipated to lose its market share during the forecast period because of the massive expansion of the non-carbonated beverages segment. Over the past few years, non-cola aerated drinks have gained popularity, especially fruit drinks. Leading manufacturers are reshaping their corporate strategies to suit consumers’ concerns regarding health. The non-carbonated beverages segment has grown exponentially due to improved health consciousness among consumers and increased affordability.

Impact of COVID-19:

With the onset of the second wave of the pandemic in April 2021, the non-alcoholic beverages industry faced the immediate challenges due to the closing of all outlets that hampered their supply chain. Key industry players introduced new drinks and increased door-to-door deliveries to drive sales. Due to the disruptions in global supply chains, the government introduced significant policies by imposing the strict FSSAI guidelines for quality assurance and management of food products. Indian manufacturers of carbonated beverages witnessed their worst quarter between April and June 2021. However, during the second wave of COVID-19, there was a steep rise in the sale of non-carbonated beverages, especially in segments such as packaged drinking water, primarily because of improved health awareness. The disrupted supply chains of prominent brands during the nationwide lockdown paved the way for regional players to increase their shares in local markets though having small supply channels, and direct-to-trade incentives marketing.

Competitive insights:

With the increasing demand for healthy functional drinks after the onset of COVID-19, major market players such as Dabur Limited have introduced their offering of immunity-boosting vegan-friendly drinks such as Dabur Giloy Neem Juice, Dabur Amla Juice, and Daburs ImuDab Syrup.

On June 8th, 2022, the Bureau of Economic Analysis and U.S. Census Bureau released a report detailing the recovery of the U.S. market and international trade. The report highlighted the significant growth in exports and imports, with exports reaching $300 billion in April 2022, an increase of $13.4 billion, and imports amounting to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. Despite the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy, the U.S. market is showing signs of recovery.

However, the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries are still feeling the effects of the pandemic, which is creating a large market for India Non-alcoholic Beverages. As the recovery of the U.S. market continues, there will be a direct impact on these industries, and the demand for India Non-alcoholic Beverages is likely to increase. The report highlights the need for businesses to stay informed about market trends and adjust their strategies accordingly to take advantage of emerging opportunities in this evolving landscape.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific market is forecast to emerge as rapidly growing region in global market, owing to governments' initiatives towards increasing urbanization and growing population leading to increasing demand of energy-based products and services.

In-depth Analysis of the Russia-Ukraine War Impact:

Global industries were impacted by the Russia-Ukraine War, which started in February 2022. There have been widespread announcements of strict travel restrictions over Ukrainian airspace. The market in 2022 has been damaged by the Russia-Ukraine War.

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine raises defense spending and fortifies NATO nations’ armed forces. Due to Russia’s invasion, the majority of European nations have raised their defense budget. Germany earmarked USD 109 billion, which is more than the whole cost of the military in 2021, increasing its defense spending above 2% of GDP.

Some Questions Answered in the India Non-alcoholic Beverages Market Report:

Additionally, a PESTLE analysis is performed to evaluate the external factors that may impact the market:

Our India Non-alcoholic Beverages Market Report is a comprehensive analysis of the market, providing valuable insights for businesses looking to invest in this industry.

