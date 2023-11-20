India Blood Plasma Products Market is expected to represent Significant CAGR of by 2032

As part of the final report, an analysis will be included to examine the effects of the Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19 on the India Blood Plasma Products industry.

New Industry Report on India Blood Plasma Products Market Status and Prospects [2023-2032] has been released. The report is 100 pages long and provides an overview of the business with key types and applications along with the industrial chain structure. It includes information about the global market, such as development trends, competitive landscape analysis, key regions, and their development status. The report also examines advanced approaches and plans, as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. It analyzes import/export utilities, market figures, cost, price, revenue, and gross productivity of the market.

The blood plasma products market has been experiencing steady growth over the past few years. The market increased at a CAGR of 11.26% during the FY 2016 to FY 2020 period and is expected to reach INR 10.43 Billion by FY 2025.

Plasma is a major component of the blood that plays an essential role in regulating bodily functions. It constitutes around 55% of the total volume of blood, and comprises more than 700 proteins and other substances. It is a major component used in the treatment of health problems such as haemophilia and autoimmune disorders. Improved diagnostic facilities and the prevalence of chronic diseases are major factors that have raised the demand for plasma-derived products.

The immunoglobulin segment accounted for the major share of the market in 2020 and is projected to maintain its leading position during the forecast period.

Major players operating in the market include Bharat Serums and Vaccines Ltd. (BSV), Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd., PlasmaGen BioSciences Private Ltd., Serum Institute of India Private Ltd., and Zydus Takeda Healthcare Private Ltd.

Impact of COVID-19

The pandemic in India increased the need for convalescent measures, therapies, and cures for the ailing public. COVID-19 outbreak has pushed scientists to experiment with plasma therapy on infected people with the virus. This COVID-19 crisis highlighted the need for a massive supply of blood plasma for convalescent measures and treatments. Besides, India is heavily dependent on imported plasma products. These products fulfil 90% of the domestic demand, giving rise to a massive gap between demand and supply.

Market segment insights

In FY 2020, the immunoglobulin segment held the highest share (~46.78%) of the overall market. Immunoglobulin is used to treat various blood disorders such as primary and secondary immune deficiencies, and inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Based on end users, the hospital segment dominated the market in FY 2020. Clinics and other end users segments are expected to expand at a growth rate of ~17.90% and ~24.77%, respectively, during the FY 2021 to FY 2025 period.

Key growth drivers of the market

The demand for plasma derivative-based therapies has picked up in the wake of the pandemic, propelling market growth. According to a research study published in Blood Medicine Journal in 2016, FIX replacement therapy that comprises plasma-derived protein was found to be successful in reducing bleeding and disability in case of hemophilia B. According to the annual global survey conducted by the World Federation of hemophilia, around 50% of the world’s hemophilia population lives in India. Hemophilia is treated through factor replacement therapy, using clotting factor VIII for hemophilia A and clotting factor IX for hemophilia B Immunodeficiency can be caused by various chronic illnesses. Immunoglobulin, a crucial part of plasma protein, is used as first-line therapy to treat various immunologic, neurologic, and hematologic conditions. India has shown a remarkable improvement in patient care with Primary Immune Deficiencies (PIDs), and several centers of excellence in PIDs have emerged. Thus, an increase in the demand for immunoglobulin is fueling the growth of the market

Key deterrents to the growth of the market

Plasma derivative-based therapy is a cost-effective solution to develop human plasma products such as antibodies and proteins in the long run. It is an expensive procedure that involves the complicated process of collecting plasma, which requires a large workforce. The cost of plasmapheresis equipment, complex logistics, and donor compensation are very high. Apart from that, low availability of recovered plasma is another major challenge faced by plasma product manufacturers.

Companies covered

Bharat Serums and Vaccines Ltd. (BSV)

Bioviz Technologies Private Ltd.

Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

PlasmaGen BioSciences Private Ltd.

Plasmatech Solutions Private Ltd.

Reliance Life Sciences Private Ltd.

Serum Institute of India Private Ltd.

Taj Pharma India Ltd.

Virchow Biotech Private Ltd.

Zydus Takeda Healthcare Private Ltd.

On June 8th, 2022, the Bureau of Economic Analysis and U.S. Census Bureau released a report detailing the recovery of the U.S. market and international trade. The report highlighted the significant growth in exports and imports, with exports reaching $300 billion in April 2022, an increase of $13.4 billion, and imports amounting to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. Despite the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy, the U.S. market is showing signs of recovery.

However, the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries are still feeling the effects of the pandemic, which is creating a large market for India Blood Plasma Products. As the recovery of the U.S. market continues, there will be a direct impact on these industries, and the demand for India Blood Plasma Products is likely to increase. The report highlights the need for businesses to stay informed about market trends and adjust their strategies accordingly to take advantage of emerging opportunities in this evolving landscape.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific market is forecast to emerge as rapidly growing region in global market, owing to governments' initiatives towards increasing urbanization and growing population leading to increasing demand of energy-based products and services. Also, North America is forecast to grow rapidly because of high energy consumption in the region and technological advancements across the sector.

In-depth Analysis of the Russia-Ukraine War Impact:

Global industries were impacted by the Russia-Ukraine War, which started in February 2022. There have been widespread announcements of strict travel restrictions over Ukrainian airspace. The market in 2022 has been damaged by the Russia-Ukraine War.

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine raises defense spending and fortifies NATO nations’ armed forces. Due to Russia’s invasion, the majority of European nations have raised their defense budget. Germany earmarked USD 109 billion, which is more than the whole cost of the military in 2021, increasing its defense spending above 2% of GDP.

Our India Blood Plasma Products Market Report is a comprehensive analysis of the market, providing valuable insights for businesses looking to invest in this industry.

